U.S. Supreme Court appears tilted toward allowing some searches without warrants

Hearing a case from Sonoma County, the U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely Wednesday to allow police who are pursuing a suspect, even for a minor crime, to enter a home without knocking or seeking a warrant.
Feb 24, 2021
