The Westminster City Council voted 4-0 on Wednesday, with Council member Tai Do abstaining, to lift the eviction protection for commercial tenants at the end of Feb. 28 rather than the end of Mar. 31. They also voted to extend the time business owners have to pay their landlords everything they owe from up to four months to up to 12 months.
Westminster Lifts Business Eviction Protection a Month Early, Allows for Year-Long Repayment Period
