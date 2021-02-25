Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,131 in the last 365 days.

14- and 15-year-olds can't be tried in adult court, California Supreme Court rules

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds in California cannot be prosecuted in adult court, where they would face sentences of up to life in prison, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, rejecting prosecutors’ challenge to a 2019 state law.

Feb 25, 2021

You just read:

14- and 15-year-olds can't be tried in adult court, California Supreme Court rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.