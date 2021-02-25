14- and 15-year-olds can't be tried in adult court, California Supreme Court rules

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds in California cannot be prosecuted in adult court, where they would face sentences of up to life in prison, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, rejecting prosecutors’ challenge to a 2019 state law.
Feb 25, 2021
