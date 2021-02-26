Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearsulting Achieves 2021 Platinum Partner Status with BlackLine in North America

Clearsulting has achieved Platinum Partner Status with BlackLine in North America for 2021.

Firm Also Earns 2020 BlackLine Regional Partner of Year for North America and EMEA

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting has achieved Platinum Partner status – the highest tier in BlackLine’s alliance program – in North America for 2021. This honor recognizes the impressive degree to which Clearsulting has assisted clients with their finance transformation journeys as well as the firm’s BlackLine expertise.

Mel Zeledon, BlackLine’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, notes, “The Clearsulting team is a delight to work with and is held in high esteem by BlackLine and our respective clients. Clearsulting’s global capability and strong BlackLine credentials and investment are a testament to our joint success.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Platinum Partner in North America this year,” says Annabelle Dang, Solution Owner at Clearsulting. “Earning Platinum status demonstrates our commitment to excellence and teamwork. Our priority is the success of our clients, and our partnership with BlackLine allows us to deliver truly transformational solutions to complex problems. We’re proud to partner with BlackLine.”

Clearsulting has also been named BlackLine’s 2020 Regional Partner of the Year in both North America and EMEA.

About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Transformation, Record-to-Report, Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Treasury Management, Risk Advisory, and Technology Services. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.

About BlackLine: BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

