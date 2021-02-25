Fargo VA Goal to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to all Enrolled Veterans

It’s the Fargo VA Health Care System’s goal to provide a COVID-19 vaccination to every enrolled Veteran who wants one.

To help us achieve this goal, the Fargo VA Health Care System is expanding vaccine eligibility to ALL Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare regardless of age or health status. If you’re interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Fargo VA at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to inquire about vaccine appointment locations – perhaps at a location near you – and options.

When you call us, we will do our best to ensure you’re prioritized and provided a tentative vaccine appointment contingent on vaccine supply. The bottom line is that we encourage you to call us as soon as you’re able at the number provided above so we can ensure you’re prioritized and accounted for in our vaccine distribution planning.

If you’ve already received your COVID-19 vaccination from a non-VA provider or location, please let your VA healthcare team know to help us in our vaccine planning.

Why should you consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected. Vaccines slow the spread of the coronavirus, protecting our families, friends, and neighbors. The vaccine must be given in two doses to be fully effective. Your second dose should be given 28 days after your first dose.

After you receive the vaccine, it will still be important to continue wearing a face covering in public, washing your hands, and maintaining social distancing. We look forward to seeing you soon!