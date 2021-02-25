Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,121 in the last 365 days.

Fargo VA Goal to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to all Enrolled Veterans

It’s the Fargo VA Health Care System’s goal to provide a COVID-19 vaccination to every enrolled Veteran who wants one.

To help us achieve this goal, the Fargo VA Health Care System is expanding vaccine eligibility to ALL Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare regardless of age or health status. If you’re interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, please call the Fargo VA at (701) 239-3700, select option 2, to inquire about vaccine appointment locations – perhaps at a location near you – and options.

When you call us, we will do our best to ensure you’re prioritized and provided a tentative vaccine appointment contingent on vaccine supply. The bottom line is that we encourage you to call us as soon as you’re able at the number provided above so we can ensure you’re prioritized and accounted for in our vaccine distribution planning.

If you’ve already received your COVID-19 vaccination from a non-VA provider or location, please let your VA healthcare team know to help us in our vaccine planning.

Why should you consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Based on evidence from clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected. Vaccines slow the spread of the coronavirus, protecting our families, friends, and neighbors. The vaccine must be given in two doses to be fully effective. Your second dose should be given 28 days after your first dose.

After you receive the vaccine, it will still be important to continue wearing a face covering in public, washing your hands, and maintaining social distancing. We look forward to seeing you soon!

You just read:

Fargo VA Goal to Provide COVID-19 Vaccine to all Enrolled Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.