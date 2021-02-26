3xEquity Launches Mobile App For Advisors Curious About Changing Broker Dealers

3xEquity's Mobile App includes the "Instant Offer" tool for advisors looking to switch to a new BD

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built for financial advisors who are curious about changing their broker-dealer and want to stay off the radar screen, 3xEquity’s mobile app for iPhone and Android devices is a one-stop resource for news, insights, events, and industry-leading transition tools - including 3xEquity’s exclusive Instant Offer tool which quickly and easily provides advisors with multiple transition offers all while helping them remain 100% anonymous.

“Whether you are planning your transition in the next few weeks, months, or years, the resources available via the app, combined with the personal attention and professional contacts of our team (all provided to you free of charge) will help you find your best fit,” noted 3xEquity Founder & CEO Jeff Crosby.

APP FEATURES

Instant Offer - Direct access to our one-of-a-kind online tool for securing multiple offers all while remaining 100% anonymous

News - Direct links to informative articles from our AdvisorTrends editorial team

Events - Exclusive opportunities to meet/connect with industry leaders as well as regional/national broker-dealer event listings

Set Appointments - Easily and confidentiality request an appointment with our team to discuss your transition or any questions you have about the process

About Us - Get to know the 3xEquity team - “your team” when it comes to achieving your career goals

Services - Quick links to our transition and certified valuation tools

3xEquity is a boutique transition consulting firm with a history of disruption. In 2017 they launched their exclusive online “Instant Offer” tool which has enabled hundreds of advisors to secure over 1,000 offers from top regional and national broker-dealers, all 100% confidential. In doing so, 3xEquity upended the table - enabling advisors for the first time to truly control the transition conversation from start to finish.

The app is available for download right now for iPhones through the Apple AppStore or the GooglePlay store for Android devices.

About 3xEquity:

3xEquity helps advisors significantly speed up the process of finding their best broker-dealer fit. From securing multiple offers while keeping remaining 100% anonymous, to managing the transition journey (including helping negotiate the largest payouts), 3xEquity empowers advisors to control the conversation. Curious about switching to a new broker-dealer? Get started right now at www.3xequity.com.

