Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.15 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.60 per common share and is payable on March 22 to shareowners of record as of March 8, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.31% based on a closing stock price of $26.01 on February 24, 2021.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.8 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820


