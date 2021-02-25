Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth quarter and full year financial results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.

Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $84.3 million, a 33.5% increase from $63.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 7.9% sequential increase from $78.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to $40.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $29.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $33.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 48.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 47.1% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 42.7% for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million or $0.03 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $5.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased 12.8% to $296.6 million from $263.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Net income for 2020 was $17.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.

Cash flow from operations totaled $19.3 million for the fourth quarter, a sequential increase of 66.9%, and totaled $34.5 million for the year, an increase of 55.6% over the total for 2019. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter totaled $11.8 million, compared to $8.1 million for the prior quarter and $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments sequentially rose 4.1% to approximately $211.9 million. During the fourth quarter, the company transferred approximately $130.2 million from cash accounts to short-term investment accounts.

Fourth quarter bookings increased 19.1% to $91.5 million, from $76.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased 1.2% sequentially from $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total bookings for the year totaled $339.7 million, an increase of 28.6% over the 2019 total. Total backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $147.6 million, representing an increase of 5.4% from $140.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 41.7 % from $104.2 million at the end of 2019.

Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fourth quarter results reflect improved margins in spite of manufacturing inefficiencies caused by outsourcing of critical process steps. Advanced Products bookings increased approximately 30%, offsetting a reduction in Brick Products orders. Our capacity expansion is on schedule and vertical integration of all of the process steps required by Advanced Products in our new facility should soon lead to shorter cycle times, greater efficiencies, and further improvements in gross and net margins.”

Vicor also announced that James A. Simms, Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary, will be resigning, effective June 30, 2021. The Company has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, a process with which Mr. Simms will be assisting. Mr. Simms’ resignation is not related to Vicor's operations, policies, or practices, including its internal controls or other matters related to financial reporting.

Commenting on Mr. Simms’ pending resignation, Dr. Vinciarelli stated, “I wish Jamie success in all his future endeavors. Over his 13 year tenure as CFO, Jamie has made significant contributions to Vicor’s success.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders interested in participating in the call who have not pre-registered should call 877-299-4502 at approximately 4:30 p.m. and use the Passcode 14095952. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through March 12, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 33109701. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.



For further information contact:



James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-470-2900

Facsimile: 978-749-3439

invrel@vicorpower.com



VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED YEAR ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) DEC 31, DEC 31, DEC 31, DEC 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 84,302 $ 63,125 $ 296,576 $ 262,977 Cost of revenues 43,851 33,364 165,129 140,011 Gross margin 40,451 29,761 131,447 122,966 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,127 16,711 63,163 62,557 Research and development 12,719 12,155 50,916 46,588 Total operating expenses 28,846 28,866 114,079 109,145 Income from operations 11,605 895 17,368 13,821 Other income (expense), net 378 393 1,093 1,066 Income before income taxes 11,983 1,288 18,461 14,887 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 788 (27 ) 539 778 Consolidated net income 11,195 1,315 17,922 14,109 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 3 12 11 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 11,193 $ 1,312 $ 17,910 $ 14,098 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.03 $ 0.42 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.03 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 Shares outstanding: Basic 43,301 40,482 42,186 40,330 Diluted 44,772 42,404 43,869 41,677



