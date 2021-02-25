Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WW Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • FY 2020 End of Period Subscribers up 4% year-over-year to 4.4 million, an all-time year-end high
  • FY 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers up 24% year-over-year to an all-time year-end high
  • Q4 2020 Revenues of $323 million, down 3%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year
  • FY 2020 Revenues of $1.4 billion, down 3% year-over-year on an actual and on a constant currency basis
  • Q4 2020 Gross Margin of 56.3%; excluding one-time charges, Q4 2020 adjusted gross margin increased year-over-year to 61.2%
  • FY 2020 Gross Margin of 56.4%; excluding one-time charges, FY 2020 adjusted gross margin increased year-over-year to 58.1%
  • Q4 2020 Operating Income of $48 million; excluding one-time charges, Q4 adjusted operating income was $67 million
  • FY 2020 Operating Income of $216 million; excluding one-time charges, FY 2020 adjusted operating income was $286 million 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020.

“I am incredibly proud of what WW achieved in 2020,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “By delivering an engaging, holistic member experience through an innovative digital platform, we drove membership growth, maintained all-time high member retention, expanded our e-commerce presence and capabilities, and reinforced WW’s position as a tech-enabled, human-centric weight loss and wellness leader. Our new membership tier, Digital 360, is being enthusiastically received by members and is building subscriber momentum. Today, WW is the leading weight loss and wellness digital subscription platform, with multiple membership verticals and revenue streams, creating a healthier and more sustainable business model.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “We had a strong finish to a year with unique challenges, driven by the growth of our Digital business with fourth quarter Digital end of period subscribers up 24% year-over-year. Our attractive Digital business model, the continued shift in subscriber mix and strong cost discipline enabled us to expand adjusted gross margin to over 61% in the quarter. We ended 2020 well-positioned to navigate a dynamic environment and drive cash flow and shareholder value.”

Q4 2020 Consolidated Results

              % Change
  Three Months Ended       Adjusted for
  January 2,   December 28,       Constant
    2021     2019   % Change   Currency(1)
(in millions except percentages and per share amounts)                  
Subscription Revenues, net $ 286.5   $ 288.7   (0.8 %)   (2.9 %)
Product Sales and Other, net   36.9     43.9   (15.8 %)   (17.6 %)
Revenues, net $ 323.4   $ 332.6   (2.8 %)   (4.9 %)
Gross Profit $ 182.1   $ 175.2   4.0 %   1.2 %
Adjustments              
2020 Restructuring Charges   15.7     --        
Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 197.8   $ 175.2   12.9 %   10.1 %
Operating Income $ 47.7   $ 65.9   (27.7 %)   (31.5 %)
Adjustments              
2020 Restructuring Charges   19.6     --        
Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 67.3   $ 65.9   2.1 %   (1.7 %)
Net Income* $ 12.6   $ 29.4   (57.1 %)   (63.1 %)
EPS $ 0.18   $ 0.42   (57.2 %)   (63.3 %)
    62.8     56.9   10.4 %   N/A  
Total Paid Weeks    
Digital(2) Paid Weeks   51.9     39.3   32.0 %   N/A  
Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks   11.0     17.6   (37.6 %)   N/A  
                       
End of Period Subscribers(4)   4.4     4.2   4.2 %   N/A  
Digital Subscribers   3.7     3.0   24.0 %   N/A  
Workshops + Digital Subscribers   0.7     1.3   (42.9 %)   N/A  

____________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.
(3) “Workshops + Digital” (formerly known as “Studio + Digital”) refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.
(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations. 
   *Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.
   

Q4 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

  • End of Period Subscribers in Q4 2020 were up 4.2% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital Subscriber growth across all major geographic markets. Q4 2020 End of Period Digital Subscribers increased 24.0% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers decreased 42.9% versus the prior year period.
  • Total Paid Weeks in Q4 2020 were up 10.4% versus the prior year period, driven by Digital Subscriber growth across all major geographic markets. Q4 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 32.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 37.6% versus the prior year period.
  • Revenues in Q4 2020 were $323.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Q4 2020 revenues decreased 4.9% versus the prior year period.
    • Subscription Revenues in Q4 2020 were $286.5 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 2.9% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.
    • Product Sales and Other in Q4 2020 were $36.9 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 17.6% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in product sales as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.
  • Gross Profit in Q4 2020 was $182.1 million and adjusted gross profit in Q4 2020 was $197.8 million, which excluded $15.7 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Gross profit in Q4 2019 was $175.2 million. 
    • Gross Margin in Q4 2020 was 56.3%. Adjusted gross margin was 61.2%, up from 52.7% in the prior year period driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.
  • Operating Income in Q4 2020 was $47.7 million and adjusted operating income in Q4 2020 was $67.3 million, which excluded the $19.6 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Operating income in Q4 2019 was $65.9 million.
    • Operating Income Margin for Q4 2020 was 14.7%. Adjusted operating income margin was 20.8%, an increase from 19.8% in the prior year period driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business as well as continued expense discipline.
  • Effective Tax Rate in Q4 2020 was 23.7%, compared to 13.7% in the prior year period.
  • Net Income in Q4 2020 was $12.6 million compared to $29.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q4 2020 was $0.18 compared to $0.42 in the prior year period.
    • Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q4 2020 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.21 per fully diluted share from charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

Full Year 2020 Consolidated Results

               
  Twelve Months Ended
         % Change
Adjusted for
Constant
Currency(1) 		 
    January 2,
2021		     December 28,
2019		   % Change      
(in millions except percentages and per share amounts)
              
Subscription Revenues, net $ 1,186.5   $ 1,207.3   (1.7 %)   (2.1 %)
Product Sales and Other, net   191.6     206.1   (7.0 %)   (7.2 %)
Revenues, net $ 1,378.1   $ 1,413.3   (2.5 %)   (2.8 %)
Gross Profit $ 777.8   $ 786.7   (1.1 %)   (1.6 %)
Adjustments              
2020 Restructuring Charges   23.3     --        
Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 801.1   $ 786.7   1.8 %   1.4 %
Operating Income $ 216.2   $ 288.0   (24.9 %)   (26.1 %)
Adjustments              
               
2020 Restructuring Charges   33.1   --        
Winfrey Stock Compensation Expense   32.7     --        
Goodwill Impairment   3.7     --        
Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 285.6   $ 288.0   (0.8 %)   (1.6 %)
Net Income* $ 75.1   $ 119.6   (37.2 %)   (39.4 %)
EPS $ 1.07   $ 1.72   (37.7 %)   (39.8 %)


Total Paid Weeks 		  254.3     235.0   8.2 %   N/A  
Digital(2) Paid Weeks   196.3     160.0   22.7 %   N/A  
Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks   58.0     75.1   (22.7 %)   N/A  
                       
End of Period Subscribers(4)   4.4     4.2   4.2 %   N/A  
Digital Subscribers   3.7     3.0   24.0 %   N/A  
Workshops + Digital Subscribers   0.7     1.3   (42.9 %)   N/A  

﻿___________________________

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.
(3) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.
(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.
* Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.
 

Full Year 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Total Paid Weeks in fiscal 2020 were up 8.2% versus the prior year, driven by Digital Subscriber growth in all major geographic markets. Fiscal 2020 Digital Paid Weeks increased 22.7% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 22.7% versus the prior year. 
  • Revenues in fiscal 2020 were $1,378.1 million. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2020 revenues decreased 2.8% versus the prior year.
    • Subscription Revenues in fiscal 2020 were $1,186.5 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 2.1% versus the prior year, primarily driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19. 
    • Product Sales and Other in fiscal 2020 were $191.6 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 7.2% versus the prior year, primarily driven by declines in product sales as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.
  • Gross Profit in fiscal 2020 was $777.8 million and adjusted gross profit in fiscal 2020 was $801.1 million, which excluded $23.3 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Gross profit in fiscal 2019 was $786.7 million. 
    • Gross Margin in fiscal 2020 was 56.4%. Adjusted gross margin was 58.1%, up from 55.7% in fiscal 2019 driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.
  • Operating Income in fiscal 2020 was $216.2 million and adjusted operating income in fiscal 2020 was $285.6 million, which excluded a $3.7 million impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil operations, $32.7 million in one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey, and a $33.1 million in charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. Operating income in fiscal 2019 was $288.0 million. 
    • Operating Income Margin for fiscal 2020 was 15.7%. Adjusted operating income margin was 20.7%, an increase from 20.4% in fiscal 2019 driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business as well as continued expense discipline.
  • Effective Tax Rate in fiscal 2020 was 18.9% compared to 20.9% in the prior year.
  • Net Income in fiscal 2020 was $75.1 million compared to $119.6 million in the prior year.
  • Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in fiscal 2020 was $1.07 compared to $1.72 in the prior year.
    • Certain items affect year-over-year comparability.
      • Fiscal 2020 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.63 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the following items:
        • $0.35 per fully diluted share negative impact from charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
        • $0.35 per fully diluted share negative impact from the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey.
        • $0.04 per fully diluted share negative impact from the goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s Brazil operations.
        • $0.11 per fully diluted share benefit from the reversal of prior years’ global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, taxes that are no longer required.
      • Fiscal 2019 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.07 per fully diluted share from expenses related to the Company’s previously disclosed 2019 organizational realignment.

Other Items

  • Cash balance as of January 2, 2021 was $165.9 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175 million revolving credit facility. 
  • 2020 Restructuring Plan: The Company has revised the cost of its previously disclosed restructuring plan to $33.1 million primarily driven by strategic cost reductions to its global Workshops + Digital operations to adjust to anticipated consumer demand.


Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating income, operating income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), with respect to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, and with respect to the full year fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil operations, the impact of the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan, as applicable. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, 2020 restructuring charges and goodwill impairment (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger        
VP Investor Relations
corey.kinger@ww.com

Media:
Nicole Penn
VP Corporate Communications
nicole.penn@ww.com

 
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
       
  January 2,   December 28,
    2021       2019  
       
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,887     $ 182,736  
Other current assets   133,305       112,654  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   299,192       295,390  
Property and equipment, net   51,935       54,066  
Operating lease assets   119,102       151,983  
Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net   981,176       970,392  
Other assets   29,769       26,483  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,481,174     $ 1,498,314  
       
LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT      
Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ 77,000     $ 96,250  
Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year   28,551       33,236  
Other current liabilities   234,548       264,584  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   340,099       394,070  
Long-term debt   1,408,800       1,479,920  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   101,561       128,464  
Deferred income taxes, other   178,925       177,681  
TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,029,385     $ 2,180,135  
       
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   -       3,722  
       
Shareholders' deficit   (548,211 )     (685,543 )
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,481,174     $ 1,498,314  
       



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
           
      Three Months Ended
      January 2,   December 28,
        2021       2019  
Subscription revenues, net (1)   $ 286,525     $ 288,731  
Product sales and other, net (2)     36,902       43,852  
  Revenues, net     323,427       332,583  
Cost of subscription revenues (3)     109,825       129,454  
Cost of product sales and other     31,519       27,978  
  Cost of revenues     141,344       157,432  
  Gross profit     182,083       175,151  
Marketing expenses     62,638       43,455  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     71,777       65,810  
  Operating income     47,668       65,886  
Interest expense     31,030       32,222  
Other expense (income), net     120       (443 )
  Income before income taxes     16,518       34,107  
Provision for income taxes     3,916       4,679  
  Net income     12,602       29,428  
Net loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interest     9       (45 )
  Net income attributable to WW International, Inc.   $ 12,611     $ 29,383  
           
Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc.        
  Basic   $ 0.18     $ 0.44  
  Diluted   $ 0.18     $ 0.42  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
  Basic     68,275       67,365  
  Diluted     70,263       70,018  
           
           
 
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.
           



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
UNAUDITED
               
      Twelve Months Ended
      January 2,
 		  December 28,
      2021
 		  2019
Subscription revenues, net (1)   $ 1,186,489     $ 1,207,266  
Product sales and other, net (2)   191,635     206,071  
  Revenues, net   1,378,124     1,413,337  
Cost of subscription revenues (3)   452,882     502,907  
Cost of product sales and other   147,401     123,748  
  Cost of revenues   600,283     626,655  
  Gross profit   777,841     786,682  
Marketing expenses   260,727     243,998  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   297,287     254,699  
Goodwill impairment   3,665     -  
  Operating income   216,162     287,985  
Interest expense   123,310     135,267  
Other expense, net   349     1,758  
  Income before income taxes   92,503     150,960  
Provision for income taxes   17,462     31,513  
  Net income   75,041     119,447  
Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest   38     169  
  Net income attributable to WW International, Inc.   $ 75,079     $ 119,616  
               
Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc.            
  Basic   $ 1.11     $ 1.78  
  Diluted   $ 1.07     $ 1.72  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
  Basic   67,849     67,188  
  Diluted   70,020     69,550  
               
               
 
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.
               



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
               
  Three Months Ended    
  January 2,
 		  December 28,
 		     
  2021
 		  2019
 		  Variance
               
Digital Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 32,950     24,800     32.9 %
CE 14,483     11,138     30.0 %
UK 3,392     2,544     33.4 %
Other (2) 1,036     817     26.8 %
Total Digital Paid Weeks 51,861     39,299     32.0 %
               
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 7,388     11,892     (37.9 %)
CE 1,829     2,685     (31.9 %)
UK 1,425     2,494     (42.9 %)
Other (2) 345     548     (37.0 %)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 10,988     17,619     (37.6 %)
               
Total Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 40,338     36,692     9.9 %
CE 16,312     13,822     18.0 %
UK 4,817     5,038     (4.4 %)
Other (2) 1,381     1,366     1.2 %
Total Paid Weeks 62,849     56,918     10.4 %
               
End of Period Digital Subscribers (3)              
North America 2,334     1,871     24.8 %
CE 1,060     863     22.8 %
UK 235     190     23.9 %
Other (2) 74     62     20.1 %
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,703     2,985     24.0 %
               
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3)              
North America 488     852     (42.7 %)
CE 120     197     (39.1 %)
UK 88     172     (48.5 %)
Other (2) 24     40     (41.5 %)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 720     1,260     (42.9 %)
               
Total End of Period Subscribers (3)              
North America 2,822     2,722     3.7 %
CE 1,180     1,060     11.3 %
UK 323     361     (10.5 %)
Other (2) 98     102     (4.3 %)
Total End of Period Subscribers 4,423     4,245     4.2 %
               
___              
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks.
(2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets.
(3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.
               



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATIONAL STATISTICS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
               
  Twelve Months Ended    
  January 2,
2021
 		  December 28,
2019
 		  Variance
               
Digital Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 124,585     100,920     23.4 %
CE 55,241     45,809     20.6 %
UK 12,668     10,056     26.0 %
Other (2) 3,786     3,180     19.0 %
Total Digital Paid Weeks 196,280     159,965     22.7 %
               
Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 39,362     50,735     (22.4 %)
CE 9,352     11,604     (19.4 %)
UK 7,597     10,454     (27.3 %)
Other (2) 1,697     2,292     (25.9 %)
Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 58,007     75,084     (22.7 %)
               
Total Paid Weeks (1)              
North America 163,947     151,655     8.1 %
CE 64,592     57,413     12.5 %
UK 20,265     20,509     (1.2 %)
Other (2) 5,483     5,472     0.2 %
Total Paid Weeks 254,287     235,050     8.2 %
               
End of Period Digital Subscribers (3)              
North America 2,334     1,871     24.8 %
CE 1,060     863     22.8 %
UK 235     190     23.9 %
Other (2) 74     62     20.1 %
Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,703     2,985     24.0 %
               
End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3)              
North America 488     852     (42.7 %)
CE 120     197     (39.1 %)
UK 88     172     (48.5 %)
Other (2) 24     40     (41.5 %)
Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 720     1,260     (42.9 %)
               
Total End of Period Subscribers (3)              
North America 2,822     2,722     3.7 %
CE 1,180     1,060     11.3 %
UK 323     361     (10.5 %)
Other (2) 98     102     (4.3 %)
Total End of Period Subscribers 4,423     4,245     4.2 %
               
___              
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks.
(2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets.
(3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.
               



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                       
                  Q4 2020 Variance
                      2020
              Constant
  Q4 2020   Q4 2019   2020   Currency
      Currency   Constant       vs   vs
  GAAP   Adjustment   Currency   GAAP   2019   2019
Selected Financial Data                      
Consolidated Company Revenues $ 323,427     $ (6,987 )   $ 316,441     $ 332,583     (2.8 %)   (4.9 %)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 201,863     $ (4,941 )   $ 196,922     $ 150,232     34.4 %   31.1 %
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 84,662     $ (1,291 )   $ 83,371     $ 138,498     (38.9 %)   (39.8 %)
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 286,525     $ (6,232 )   $ 280,294     $ 288,731     (0.8 %)   (2.9 %)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 36,902     $ (755 )   $ 36,147     $ 43,852     (15.8 %)   (17.6 %)
                       
North America                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 130,079     $ (113 )   $ 129,966     $ 98,700     31.8 %   31.7 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 61,799     $ (36 )   $ 61,763     $ 103,680     (40.4 %)   (40.4 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 191,878     $ (149 )   $ 191,729     $ 202,381     (5.2 %)   (5.3 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 23,781     $ (28 )   $ 23,753     $ 27,589     (13.8 %)   (13.9 %)
Total Revenues $ 215,659     $ (177 )   $ 215,482     $ 229,969     (6.2 %)   (6.3 %)
                       
CE                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 57,406     $ (4,379 )   $ 53,027     $ 41,010     40.0 %   29.3 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 13,536     $ (1,011 )   $ 12,525     $ 19,687     (31.2 %)   (36.4 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 70,942     $ (5,390 )   $ 65,552     $ 60,697     16.9 %   8.0 %
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 8,117     $ (578 )   $ 7,539     $ 7,905     2.7 %   (4.6 %)
Total Revenues $ 79,059     $ (5,969 )   $ 73,090     $ 68,604     15.2 %   6.5 %
                       
UK                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 9,545     $ (243 )   $ 9,302     $ 6,879     38.8 %   35.2 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 6,638     $ (168 )   $ 6,470     $ 10,651     (37.7 %)   (39.3 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 16,183     $ (411 )   $ 15,772     $ 17,530     (7.7 %)   (10.0 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 2,980     $ (76 )   $ 2,904     $ 4,958     (39.9 %)   (41.4 %)
Total Revenues $ 19,164     $ (488 )   $ 18,676     $ 22,488     (14.8 %)   (17.0 %)
                       
Other (5)                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 4,832     $ (205 )   $ 4,627     $ 3,643     32.6 %   27.0 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 2,689     $ (75 )   $ 2,614     $ 4,480     (40.0 %)   (41.6 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 7,521     $ (280 )   $ 7,241     $ 8,123     (7.4 %)   (10.9 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 2,024     $ (76 )   $ 1,948     $ 3,400     (40.5 %)   (42.7 %)
Total Revenues $ 9,545     $ (356 )   $ 9,189     $ 11,522     (17.2 %)   (20.3 %)
                       
___                      
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”.
(4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
             



WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                       
                  Full Year 2020 Variance
                      2020
              Constant
  Full Year 2020   Full Year 2019   2020   Currency
      Currency   Constant       vs   vs
  GAAP   Adjustment Currency   GAAP   2019   2019
Selected Financial Data                      
Consolidated Company Revenues $ 1,378,124     $ (4,721 )   $ 1,373,403     $ 1,413,337     (2.5 %)   (2.8 %)
Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 743,060     $ (4,369 )   $ 738,691     $ 609,996     21.8 %   21.1 %
Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 443,429     $ 136     $ 443,565     $ 597,270     (25.8 %)   (25.7 %)
Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 1,186,489     $ (4,233 )   $ 1,182,256     $ 1,207,266     (1.7 %)   (2.1 %)
Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 191,635     $ (488 )   $ 191,147     $ 206,071     (7.0 %)   (7.2 %)
                       
North America                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 484,471     $ 335     $ 484,806     $ 401,890     20.5 %   20.6 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 329,885     $ 257     $ 330,142     $ 446,576     (26.1 %)   (26.1 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 814,356     $ 592     $ 814,948     $ 848,466     (4.0 %)   (4.0 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 127,744     $ 35     $ 127,779     $ 130,836     (2.4 %)   (2.3 %)
Total Revenues $ 942,100     $ 626     $ 942,726     $ 979,302     (3.8 %)   (3.7 %)
                       
CE                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 207,978     $ (4,858 )   $ 203,120     $ 167,008     24.5 %   21.6 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 67,201     $ (768 )   $ 66,433     $ 87,962     (23.6 %)   (24.5 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 275,179     $ (5,626 )   $ 269,553     $ 254,970     7.9 %   5.7 %
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 38,201     $ (512 )   $ 37,689     $ 38,263     (0.2 %)   (1.5 %)
Total Revenues $ 313,380     $ (6,137 )   $ 307,243     $ 293,233     6.9 %   4.8 %
                       
UK                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 33,919     $ (267 )   $ 33,652     $ 26,898     26.1 %   25.1 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 33,283     $ (26 )   $ 33,257     $ 44,145     (24.6 %)   (24.7 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 67,202     $ (293 )   $ 66,909     $ 71,043     (5.4 %)   (5.8 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 17,185     $ (38 )   $ 17,147     $ 23,514     (26.9 %)   (27.1 %)
Total Revenues $ 84,387     $ (331 )   $ 84,056     $ 94,557     (10.8 %)   (11.1 %)
                       
Other (5)                      
Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 16,692     $ 421     $ 17,113     $ 14,200     17.6 %   20.5 %
Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 13,060     $ 673     $ 13,733     $ 18,587     (29.7 %)   (26.1 %)
Subscription Revenues (3) $ 29,752     $ 1,094     $ 30,846     $ 32,787     (9.3 %)   (5.9 %)
Product Sales and Other (4) $ 8,505     $ 23     $ 8,528     $ 13,458     (36.8 %)   (36.6 %)
Total Revenues $ 38,257     $ 1,117     $ 39,374     $ 46,245     (17.3 %)   (14.9 %)
                       
___                      
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
 
(1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.
(2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
(3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”.
(4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties.
(5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
 



 

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                                           
                              Q4 2020 Variance
                                      2020 Constant Currency
  Q4 2020   Q4 2019       2020       2020
                      Adjusted       2020   Adjusted   2020   Adjusted
              Currency   Constant   Constant       vs   vs   vs   vs
  GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted   Adjustment Currency   Currency   GAAP   2019   2019   2019   2019
Selected Financial Data                                          
Gross Profit $ 182,083   $ 15,735(1)   $ 197,818   $ (4,908 )   $ 177,175   $ 192,910   $ 175,151   4.0%     12.9%   1.2%     10.1%  
Gross Margin   56.3%         61.2%         56.0%     61.0%     52.7%                
                                           
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 71,777   $ (3,897)(2)   $ 67,880   $ (843 )   $ 70,934   $ 67,037   $ 65,810   9.1%     3.1%   7.8%     1.9%  
                                           
Operating Income $ 47,668   $ 19,632(3)   $ 67,300   $ (2,525 )   $ 45,143   $ 64,775   $ 65,886   (27.7% )   2.1%   (31.5% )   (1.7% )
Operating Income Margin   14.7%         20.8%         14.3%     20.5%     19.8%                


___
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                     
   
(1) Excludes $15,735 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Excludes $3,897 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(3) Excludes the $15,735 and $3,897 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.
   


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
UNAUDITED
                                           
          Full Year 2020 Variance
                                      2020 Constant Currency
  Full Year 2020   Full Year 2019       2020       2020
                      Adjusted       2020   Adjusted   2020   Adjusted
              Currency   Constant   Constant       vs   vs   vs   vs
  GAAP   Adjustment   Adjusted   Adjustment Currency   Currency   GAAP   2019   2019   2019   2019
Selected Financial Data                                          
Gross Profit $ 777,841   $ 23,300(1)   $ 801,141   $ (3,640 )   $ 774,201   $ 797,501   $ 786,682   (1.1% )   1.8%     (1.6% )   1.4%  
Gross Margin   56.4%         58.1%         56.4%     58.1%     55.7%                
                                           
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 297,287   $ (42,477)(2)   $ 254,810   $ (312 )   $ 296,975   $ 254,498   $ 254,699   16.7%     0.0%     16.6%     (0.1% )
                                           
Operating Income $ 216,162   $ 69,442(3)   $ 285,604   $ (3,255 )   $ 212,907   $ 283,315   $ 287,985   (24.9% )   (0.8% )   (26.1% )   (1.6% )
Operating Income Margin   15.7%         20.7%         15.5%     20.6%     20.4%                


___  
Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
   
(1) Excludes $23,300 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $9,792 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(3) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey, the $23,300 and $9,792 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the impairment charge of $3,665 for the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.
   


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
UNAUDITED
                     
      Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
      January 2,   December 28,     January 2,   December 28,
        2021       2019         2021       2019  
                     
  Net Income   $ 12,611     $ 29,383       $ 75,079     $ 119,616  
  Interest     31,030       32,222         123,310       135,267  
  Taxes     3,916       4,679         17,462       31,513  
  Depreciation and Amortization     12,598       11,474         50,000       45,017  
  Stock-based Compensation     6,333       5,544         55,013       20,471  
  EBITDAS   $ 66,487     $ 83,302       $ 320,864     $ 351,884  
  2020 Restructuring Charges (1)     19,632       -         33,092       -  
  Goodwill Impairment (2)     -       -         3,665       -  
  Adjusted EBITDAS   $ 86,120     $ 83,302       $ 357,621     $ 351,884  
                     
  ___                  
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
                     
(1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.
                     


WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO)
UNAUDITED
                 
                        Trailing Twelve
      Q1 2020   Q2 2020   Q3 2020   Q4 2020     Months
  Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS                    
                         
  Net Income (Loss) $ (6,063 )   $ 14,006     $ 54,525     $ 12,611       $ 75,079  
  Interest   31,551       30,995       29,735       31,030         123,310  
  Taxes     (651 )     5,592       8,604       3,916         17,462  
  Depreciation and Amortization   12,211       12,771       12,420       12,598         50,000  
  Stock-based Compensation   3,965       38,686       6,029       6,333         55,013  
    EBITDAS $ 41,013     $ 102,049     $ 111,313     $ 66,487       $ 320,864  
                         
                         
  2020 Restructuring Charges (1)   -       11,209       2,251       19,632         33,092  
  Goodwill Impairment (2)   3,665       -       -       -         3,665  
    Adjusted EBITDAS $ 44,678     $ 113,258     $ 113,564     $ 86,120       $ 357,621  
                         
  Total Debt                   $ 1,485,800  
  Less: Cash                     165,887  
    Net Debt                   $ 1,319,913  
    Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS                   3.7 X  
                         
  ___            
  Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
                         
(1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.
(2) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.

