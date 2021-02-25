Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Root’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.



Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: February 25, 2021 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada) (929) 517-0176 (International) Conference ID: 5354739 Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

