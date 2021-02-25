Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,086 in the last 365 days.

Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Root’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: February 25, 2021  
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time  
Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)  
  (929) 517-0176 (International)  
     
Conference ID: 5354739  
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group, for Root Insurance Company
Chris Mammone
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Root, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.