Armanino Unveils Vaccine Registration & Administration System to Assist Government Agencies in Vaccine Rollout

Firm also launches new Vaccine Tracker module for its COVID Recovery Tracker with unique data comparing vaccines administered against confirmed COVID-19 cases

“From the beginning, we knew the pandemic would touch every aspect of business, and we immediately harnessed the power of our firm to provide related solutions that would help our clients and communities adapt their operations to mitigate risk,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino. “The latest addition in our library of solutions, our Vaccine Registration & Administration System is a mobile phone-based application that governmental entities can provide to their citizens to easily schedule their vaccination appointments. Also, we have introduced our vaccination tracker that shows state-by-state performance on the distribution of vaccines. We are extremely proud to be providing state-of-the-art technology capabilities to help out during these unique times.”

Building off Armanino’s work on the New York COVID-19 Antibody Testing System, the VRAS began development in September 2020 in anticipation of emergency approvals of COVID-19 vaccines. Currently used by nearly a dozen states and localities in the United States and Australia, the app tracks and reports vaccinations to both local governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Agencies register residents on a portal connected to the app, who are then contacted to schedule their first vaccine dose. The app then creates a timetable for a second dose appointment based on CDC regulations.

“We’ve been in a 24/7 development cycle throughout this engagement, constantly refining and addressing the needs of our public agency clients and working with people on the ground who are unbelievably committed to doing all they can to get people vaccinated,” said Carmel Wynkoop, Armanino consulting partner. “This is a great example of how our early work with the antibody testing scheduler last spring enabled us to evolve and deploy an effective system for use during this current critical phase of vaccine rollout from coast to coast.”

While one Armanino team works to support vaccine deployment, another built an additional module to the COVID Recovery Tracker that shares key data about vaccination progress throughout the United States. The Vaccine Tracker module dashboard shows users how many doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped and administered, the percentage administered versus remaining doses, and the number and percentage of people fully vaccinated. This interactive dashboard allows users to see vaccination progress with regular updates and compare vaccines administered against confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“We designed the COVID Recovery Tracker to include every conceivable data point that would be relevant to companies as they consider their business operations and re-openings,” said Tom Mescall, partner-in-charge of consulting at Armanino. “Our data and analytics team curated publicly available data, now including vaccination statistics, in order to create an easy-to-use dashboard that allows the users to quickly digest information relevant to measuring recovery progress.”

