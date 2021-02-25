Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,058 in the last 365 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EL DORADO, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Andrew Clyde, President and CEO, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Monday March 1, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The company will also be participating in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

Mitchell Freer – Investor Relations Analyst
Mitchell.Freer@murphyusa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Murphy USA Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.