Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operational and Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020:
Total revenue was $85.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 21% from $70.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and up 26% from $67.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Total revenue was $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down 50% from $625.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a net loss of $60.8 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $107.6 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $79.0 million, or $1.76 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $22.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and ($10.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
“The fourth quarter of 2020 clearly shows that Mammoth continues to execute on its transition to an industrial focused company, with approximately 66% of our revenues derived from the industrial sector during the quarter. Given the anticipated demand in the industrial sector, we are well positioned to continue to grow our industrial business rapidly over the coming years. We expect to be ready to ramp up our oilfield service offerings when oilfield demand, pricing and margins strengthen. The recent signing of an agreement by our engineering group allows for significant expansion and brings us one step closer to being a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction “EPC” company,” commented Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth.
Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $55.9 million, or approximately 66% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 28% from $43.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 118% from $25.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 reflecting a strong demand for our services.
The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from $213.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Mammoth had approximately 115 crews operating in the continental United States throughout 2020.
Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $12.7 million on 291 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 20% from $15.8 million on 449 stages for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 49% from $24.9 million on 989 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2019. On average, 0.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an average utilization of 1.7 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $88.3 million on 2,880 stages for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from $243.8 million on 5,378 stages for the year ended December 31, 2019. On average, 1.5 of the Company's fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.4 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 97% from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 307% from $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company sold approximately 100,000 tons of sand during the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 47% from approximately 68,000 tons sold during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 32% from approximately 76,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended December 31, 2020 remained flat at $15.59 per ton, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased from the $19.95 per ton average sales price during the three months ended December 31, 2019.
The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $97.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company sold 0.5 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2020, a decline from 2.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2020 was $14.58 per ton, a decline from $29.70 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2019.
Drilling Services
Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 50% from $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 87% from $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.
Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, unchanged from the $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 54% from $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
The Company's other services contributed revenues of $31.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $88.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019 and its coil tubing and full service transportation operations beginning in July 2020.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $30.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Cash expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|$
|3,738
|$
|3,203
|$
|3,449
|$
|14,876
|$
|19,364
|Professional services
|4,570
|4,301
|5,651
|19,905
|17,128
|Other(a)
|2,256
|2,010
|2,163
|8,828
|10,300
|Total cash SG&A expense
|10,564
|9,514
|11,263
|43,609
|46,792
|Non-cash expenses:
|Bad debt provision
|19,652
|204
|626
|21,958
|1,434
|Stock based compensation
|292
|620
|291
|1,618
|3,326
|Total non-cash SG&A expense
|19,944
|824
|917
|23,576
|4,760
|Total SG&A expense
|$
|30,508
|$
|10,338
|$
|12,180
|$
|67,185
|$
|51,552
a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.
SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 36% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 17% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 21% for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 8% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The bad debt provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020, includes $19.4 million related to the voluntary petitions for relief filed on November 13, 2020, by Gulfport Energy Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries.
Liquidity
As of December 31, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $14.8 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $78.0 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $38.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, Mammoth had total liquidity of $53.5 million.
As of February 24, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $21.4 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $75.0 million. As of February 24, 2021, the Company had $41.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.
Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Infrastructure services(a)
|$
|37
|$
|—
|$
|178
|$
|258
|$
|3,456
|Well completion services(b)
|606
|398
|698
|4,358
|14,703
|Natural sand proppant services(c)
|4
|174
|194
|1,073
|2,877
|Drilling services(d)
|234
|84
|131
|432
|3,156
|Other(e)
|7
|215
|324
|716
|11,569
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|888
|$
|871
|$
|1,525
|$
|6,837
|$
|35,761
a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b. Capital expenditures primarily for well completion and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.
Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information
The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC.
The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s four reportable segments include infrastructure services (“Infrastructure”), well completion services (“Well Completion”), natural sand proppant services (“Sand”) and drilling services (“Drilling”). In 2019, the Company included Barracuda Logistics LLC, or Barracuda, in its Well Completion segment, Cobra Aviation Services LLC, or Cobra Aviation, Air Rescue Systems Corporation, or ARS, and Leopard Aviation LLC, or Leopard, in its Infrastructure segment and Mako Acquisitions LLC, or Mako, in its Drilling segment. Based on its assessment of FASB ASC 280, Segment Reporting, guidance at December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation in 2020 to move Barracuda to the Sand segment and Cobra Aviation, ARS, Leopard and Mako to the reconciling column titled “All Other”. Additionally, Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment in 2020. The results for the year ended December 31, 2019 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect these changes.
|
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|ASSETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|CURRENT ASSETS
|(in thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,822
|$
|5,872
|Short-term investment
|1,750
|—
|Accounts receivable, net
|393,112
|363,053
|Receivables from related parties
|28,461
|7,523
|Inventories
|12,020
|17,483
|Prepaid expenses
|13,825
|12,354
|Other current assets
|758
|695
|Total current assets
|464,748
|406,980
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|251,262
|352,772
|Sand reserves
|65,876
|68,351
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|20,179
|43,446
|Intangible assets, net - customer relationships
|408
|583
|Intangible assets, net - trade names
|4,366
|5,205
|Goodwill
|12,608
|67,581
|Other non-current assets
|5,115
|7,467
|Total assets
|$
|824,562
|$
|952,385
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|40,316
|$
|39,220
|Payables to related parties
|3
|526
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|44,408
|40,754
|Current operating lease liability
|8,618
|16,432
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,165
|—
|Income taxes payable
|34,088
|33,465
|Total current liabilities
|128,598
|130,397
|Long-term debt
|81,338
|80,000
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|24,741
|36,873
|Long-term operating lease liability
|11,377
|27,102
|Asset retirement obligation
|4,746
|4,241
|Other liabilities
|10,435
|5,031
|Total liabilities
|261,235
|283,644
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,769,283 and 45,108,545 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|458
|451
|Additional paid in capital
|537,039
|535,094
|Retained earnings
|28,895
|136,502
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,065
|)
|(3,306
|)
|Total equity
|563,327
|668,741
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|824,562
|$
|952,385
|
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|REVENUE
|Services revenue
|$
|65,079
|$
|57,950
|$
|55,279
|$
|234,081
|$
|452,594
|Services revenue - related parties
|7,862
|6,714
|8,565
|43,091
|102,624
|Product revenue
|10,234
|1,724
|4,815
|28,404
|42,105
|Product revenue - related parties
|1,875
|1,249
|1,875
|7,500
|27,689
|Total revenue
|85,050
|67,637
|70,534
|313,076
|625,012
|COST AND EXPENSES
|Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $19,780, $25,872, $26,416, $85,481 and $102,901, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)
|51,260
|68,599
|41,445
|205,657
|451,206
|Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)
|90
|633
|131
|418
|4,770
|Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,387, $2,625, $2,697, $9,758 and $14,039, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)
|4,083
|6,337
|4,353
|25,946
|87,812
|Selling, general and administrative
|30,364
|9,978
|11,979
|66,427
|49,705
|Selling, general and administrative - related parties
|144
|360
|201
|758
|1,847
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|22,187
|28,521
|23,132
|95,317
|117,033
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|30,470
|—
|54,973
|33,664
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|4,010
|—
|12,897
|7,358
|Total cost and expenses
|108,128
|148,908
|81,241
|462,393
|753,395
|Operating loss
|(23,078
|)
|(81,271
|)
|(10,707
|)
|(149,317
|)
|(128,383
|)
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense, net
|(1,191
|)
|(1,486
|)
|(1,098
|)
|(5,397
|)
|(4,958
|)
|Other, net
|9,559
|7,272
|7,943
|33,048
|42,216
|Other, net - related parties
|(341
|)
|—
|1,099
|1,890
|—
|Total other income
|8,027
|5,786
|7,944
|29,541
|37,258
|Loss before income taxes
|(15,051
|)
|(75,485
|)
|(2,763
|)
|(119,776
|)
|(91,125
|)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(3,190
|)
|(14,706
|)
|(6,193
|)
|(12,169
|)
|(12,081
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(11,861
|)
|$
|(60,779
|)
|$
|3,430
|$
|(107,607
|)
|$
|(79,044
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($170), $69, ($95), ($54) and ($203), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
|663
|(213
|)
|324
|241
|775
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|(11,198
|)
|$
|(60,992
|)
|$
|3,754
|$
|(107,366
|)
|$
|(78,269
|)
|Net (loss) income per share (basic)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(2.36
|)
|$
|(1.76
|)
|Net (loss) income per share (diluted)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(2.36
|)
|$
|(1.76
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)
|45,769
|45,092
|45,764
|45,644
|45,011
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)
|45,769
|45,092
|46,571
|45,644
|45,011
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|0.25
|
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(107,607
|)
|$
|(79,044
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Stock based compensation
|1,952
|4,177
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|95,317
|117,033
|Amortization of coil tubing strings
|359
|1,641
|Amortization of debt origination costs
|831
|326
|Bad debt expense
|21,958
|1,434
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(1,379
|)
|55
|Impairment of goodwill
|54,973
|33,664
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|12,897
|7,358
|Inventory obsolescence
|—
|1,349
|Deferred income taxes
|(12,186
|)
|(42,639
|)
|Other
|(143
|)
|(986
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(32,621
|)
|(27,006
|)
|Receivables from related parties
|(40,333
|)
|3,641
|Inventories
|5,103
|830
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,996
|(1,040
|)
|Accounts payable
|2,526
|(25,968
|)
|Payables to related parties
|(522
|)
|156
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|3,198
|(18,800
|)
|Income taxes payable
|648
|(71,499
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|6,967
|(95,318
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,761
|)
|(35,417
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment from related parties
|(76
|)
|(344
|)
|Contributions to equity investee
|(490
|)
|(680
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|6,782
|3,217
|Purchase of short-term investment
|(1,750
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,295
|)
|(33,224
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings from lines of credit
|35,351
|156,000
|Repayments of lines of credit
|(32,800
|)
|(76,000
|)
|Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction
|5,000
|—
|Payments on sale leaseback transaction
|(268
|)
|—
|Dividends paid
|—
|(11,219
|)
|Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes
|(1,966
|)
|(2,079
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|(1,051
|)
|—
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,266
|66,702
|Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
|12
|87
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|8,950
|(61,753
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|5,872
|67,625
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|14,822
|$
|5,872
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|4,729
|$
|4,741
|Cash (recovered) paid for income taxes
|$
|(617
|)
|$
|110,848
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|1,312
|$
|2,303
|Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities
|$
|2,431
|$
|3,721
|
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
|Three months ended December 31, 2020
|Infrastructure
|Well Completion
|Sand
|Drilling
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Revenue from external customers
|$
|55,934
|$
|12,653
|$
|11,843
|$
|580
|$
|4,040
|$
|—
|$
|85,050
|Intersegment revenues
|—
|44
|—
|23
|670
|(737
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|55,934
|12,697
|11,843
|603
|4,710
|(737
|)
|85,050
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|41,265
|5,194
|4,110
|1,165
|3,699
|—
|55,433
|Intersegment cost of revenues
|127
|426
|—
|—
|184
|(737
|)
|—
|Total cost of revenue
|41,392
|5,620
|4,110
|1,165
|3,883
|(737
|)
|55,433
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,057
|17,691
|4,070
|373
|1,317
|—
|30,508
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|6,957
|7,066
|2,390
|2,224
|3,550
|—
|22,187
|Operating income (loss)
|528
|(17,680
|)
|1,273
|(3,159
|)
|(4,040
|)
|—
|(23,078
|)
|Interest expense, net
|685
|273
|95
|5
|133
|—
|1,191
|Other (income) expense, net
|(8,355
|)
|170
|86
|23
|(1,142
|)
|—
|(9,218
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|8,198
|$
|(18,123
|)
|$
|1,092
|$
|(3,187
|)
|$
|(3,031
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(15,051
|)
|Three months ended December 31, 2019
|Infrastructure
|Well Completion
|Sand
|Drilling
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Revenue from external customers
|$
|25,601
|$
|24,515
|$
|2,946
|$
|4,637
|$
|9,938
|$
|—
|$
|67,637
|Intersegment revenues
|—
|414
|—
|14
|407
|(835
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|25,601
|24,929
|2,946
|4,651
|10,345
|(835
|)
|67,637
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|29,925
|20,354
|6,162
|6,927
|12,201
|—
|75,569
|Intersegment cost of revenues
|—
|339
|—
|206
|290
|(835
|)
|—
|Total cost of revenue
|29,925
|20,693
|6,162
|7,133
|12,491
|(835
|)
|75,569
|Selling, general and administrative
|5,097
|1,428
|792
|1,063
|1,958
|—
|10,338
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|7,662
|9,985
|2,628
|3,361
|4,885
|—
|28,521
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|23,423
|2,684
|—
|4,363
|—
|30,470
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|2,955
|1,055
|—
|4,010
|Operating loss
|(17,083
|)
|(30,600
|)
|(9,320
|)
|(9,861
|)
|(14,407
|)
|—
|(81,271
|)
|Interest expense, net
|660
|304
|48
|217
|257
|—
|1,486
|Other (income) expense, net
|(7,236
|)
|574
|—
|14
|(624
|)
|—
|(7,272
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|$
|(10,507
|)
|$
|(31,478
|)
|$
|(9,368
|)
|$
|(10,092
|)
|$
|(14,040
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(75,485
|)
|Three months ended September 30, 2020
|Infrastructure
|Well Completion
|Sand
|Drilling
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Revenue from external customers
|$
|43,582
|$
|15,738
|$
|6,031
|$
|1,193
|$
|3,990
|$
|—
|$
|70,534
|Intersegment revenues
|—
|27
|—
|11
|687
|(725
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|43,582
|15,765
|6,031
|1,204
|4,677
|(725
|)
|70,534
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|28,883
|6,510
|4,154
|1,955
|4,427
|—
|45,929
|Intersegment cost of revenues
|162
|449
|—
|—
|114
|(725
|)
|—
|Total cost of revenue
|29,045
|6,959
|4,154
|1,955
|4,541
|(725
|)
|45,929
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,227
|1,721
|1,056
|382
|1,794
|—
|12,180
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|7,294
|7,189
|2,700
|2,294
|3,655
|—
|23,132
|Operating income (loss)
|16
|(104
|)
|(1,879
|)
|(3,427
|)
|(5,313
|)
|—
|(10,707
|)
|Interest expense, net
|623
|253
|70
|60
|92
|—
|1,098
|Other (income) expense, net
|(8,375
|)
|(1,156
|)
|1,792
|20
|(1,323
|)
|—
|(9,042
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|7,768
|$
|799
|$
|(3,741
|)
|$
|(3,507
|)
|$
|(4,082
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(2,763
|)
|Year ended December 31, 2020
|Infrastructure
|Well Completion
|Sand
|Drilling
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Revenue from external customers
|$
|155,241
|$
|87,201
|$
|34,265
|$
|7,746
|$
|28,623
|$
|—
|$
|313,076
|Intersegment revenues
|—
|1,124
|95
|39
|2,716
|(3,974
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|155,241
|88,325
|34,360
|7,785
|31,339
|(3,974
|)
|313,076
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|122,046
|45,647
|25,955
|10,757
|27,616
|—
|232,021
|Intersegment cost of revenues
|323
|1,836
|—
|152
|1,663
|(3,974
|)
|—
|Total cost of revenue
|122,369
|47,483
|25,955
|10,909
|29,279
|(3,974
|)
|232,021
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,058
|23,039
|7,807
|3,149
|7,132
|—
|67,185
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|29,373
|30,411
|9,771
|10,039
|15,723
|—
|95,317
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|53,406
|—
|—
|1,567
|—
|54,973
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|4,203
|—
|326
|8,368
|—
|12,897
|Operating loss
|(22,559
|)
|(70,217
|)
|(9,173
|)
|(16,638
|)
|(30,730
|)
|—
|(149,317
|)
|Interest expense, net
|2,775
|1,130
|312
|454
|726
|—
|5,397
|Other (income) expense, net
|(32,437
|)
|(2,274
|)
|1,839
|(227
|)
|(1,839
|)
|—
|(34,938
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|7,103
|$
|(69,073
|)
|$
|(11,324
|)
|$
|(16,865
|)
|$
|(29,617
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(119,776
|)
|Year ended December 31, 2019
|Infrastructure
|Well Completion
|Sand
|Drilling
|All Other
|Eliminations
|Total
|Revenue from external customers
|$
|210,691
|$
|241,951
|$
|67,267
|$
|31,728
|$
|73,375
|$
|—
|$
|625,012
|Intersegment revenues
|2,573
|1,851
|29,796
|236
|15,232
|(49,688
|)
|—
|Total revenue
|213,264
|243,802
|97,063
|31,964
|88,607
|(49,688
|)
|625,012
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|160,449
|174,816
|87,637
|35,925
|84,961
|—
|543,788
|Intersegment cost of revenues
|12,820
|31,727
|15
|1,028
|4,158
|(49,748
|)
|—
|Total cost of revenue
|173,269
|206,543
|87,652
|36,953
|89,119
|(49,748
|)
|543,788
|Selling, general and administrative
|23,235
|10,889
|5,006
|4,177
|8,245
|—
|51,552
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
|30,349
|40,159
|14,050
|13,143
|19,332
|—
|117,033
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|23,423
|2,684
|—
|7,557
|—
|33,664
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|2,955
|4,403
|—
|7,358
|Operating loss
|(13,589
|)
|(37,212
|)
|(12,329
|)
|(25,264
|)
|(40,049
|)
|60
|(128,383
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,674
|1,228
|193
|862
|1,001
|—
|4,958
|Other (income) expense, net
|(41,949
|)
|580
|67
|(9
|)
|(905
|)
|—
|(42,216
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|26,686
|$
|(39,020
|)
|$
|(12,589
|)
|$
|(26,117
|)
|$
|(40,145
|)
|$
|60
|$
|(91,125
|)
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, inventory obsolescence charges, acquisition related costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):
Consolidated
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(11,861
|)
|$
|(60,779
|)
|$
|3,430
|$
|(107,607
|)
|$
|(79,044
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
|22,187
|28,521
|23,132
|95,317
|117,033
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|30,470
|—
|54,973
|33,664
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|4,010
|—
|12,897
|7,358
|Inventory obsolescence charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,349
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|45
|Stock based compensation
|354
|811
|353
|1,952
|4,177
|Interest expense, net
|1,191
|1,486
|1,098
|5,397
|4,958
|Other income, net
|(9,218
|)
|(7,272
|)
|(9,042
|)
|(34,938
|)
|(42,216
|)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(3,190
|)
|(14,706
|)
|(6,193
|)
|(12,169
|)
|(12,081
|)
|Interest on trade accounts receivable
|8,077
|7,174
|9,285
|34,130
|42,040
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,540
|$
|(10,285
|)
|$
|22,063
|$
|49,952
|$
|77,283
Infrastructure Services
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,150
|$
|(13,161
|)
|$
|6,122
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|18,778
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|6,957
|7,662
|7,294
|29,373
|30,349
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|12
|Stock based compensation
|156
|175
|139
|580
|822
|Interest expense
|685
|660
|623
|2,775
|1,674
|Other income, net
|(8,355
|)
|(7,236
|)
|(8,375
|)
|(32,437
|)
|(41,949
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,048
|2,654
|1,646
|7,133
|7,908
|Interest on trade accounts receivable
|8,418
|7,174
|8,170
|32,214
|42,040
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,059
|$
|(2,072
|)
|$
|15,619
|$
|39,608
|$
|59,634
Well Completion Services
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(18,123
|)
|$
|(31,478
|)
|$
|799
|$
|(69,073
|)
|$
|(39,020
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|7,066
|9,985
|7,189
|30,411
|40,159
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|23,423
|—
|53,406
|23,423
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|—
|—
|4,203
|—
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|18
|Stock based compensation
|70
|296
|76
|527
|1,693
|Interest expense
|273
|304
|253
|1,130
|1,228
|Other expense (income), net
|170
|574
|(1,156
|)
|(2,274
|)
|580
|Interest on trade accounts receivable
|(318
|)
|—
|1,073
|1,888
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(10,862
|)
|$
|3,104
|$
|8,234
|$
|20,218
|$
|28,081
Natural Sand Proppant Services
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,092
|$
|(9,368
|)
|$
|(3,741
|)
|$
|(11,324
|)
|$
|(12,589
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
|2,390
|2,628
|2,700
|9,771
|14,050
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|2,684
|—
|—
|2,684
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8
|Stock based compensation
|70
|156
|77
|425
|812
|Interest expense
|95
|48
|70
|312
|193
|Other expense, net
|86
|—
|1,792
|1,839
|67
|Interest on trade accounts receivable
|(23
|)
|—
|26
|3
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,710
|$
|(3,852
|)
|$
|924
|$
|1,026
|$
|5,225
Drilling Services
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(3,187
|)
|$
|(10,092
|)
|$
|(3,507
|)
|$
|(16,865
|)
|$
|(26,117
|)
|Depreciation expense
|2,224
|3,361
|2,294
|10,039
|13,143
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|2,955
|—
|326
|2,955
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2
|Stock based compensation
|36
|82
|38
|203
|361
|Interest expense
|5
|217
|60
|454
|862
|Other expense (income), net
|23
|14
|20
|(227
|)
|(9
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(899
|)
|$
|(3,463
|)
|$
|(1,095
|)
|$
|(6,070
|)
|$
|(8,803
|)
Other Services(a)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,207
|$
|3,320
|$
|3,757
|$
|(10,315
|)
|$
|(20,156
|)
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|3,550
|4,885
|3,655
|15,723
|19,332
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|4,363
|—
|1,567
|7,557
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|1,055
|—
|8,368
|4,403
|Inventory obsolescence charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,349
|Acquisition related costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5
|Stock based compensation
|22
|102
|23
|217
|489
|Interest expense, net
|133
|257
|92
|726
|1,001
|Other income, net
|(1,142
|)
|(624
|)
|(1,323
|)
|(1,839
|)
|(905
|)
|Benefit for income taxes
|(5,238
|)
|(17,360
|)
|(7,839
|)
|(19,302
|)
|(19,989
|)
|Interest on trade accounts receivable
|—
|—
|16
|25
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(468
|)
|$
|(4,002
|)
|$
|(1,619
|)
|$
|(4,830
|)
|$
|(6,914
|)
|a.
|Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share
Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2020
|2019
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net (loss) income, as reported
|$
|(11,861
|)
|$
|(60,779
|)
|$
|3,430
|$
|(107,607
|)
|$
|(79,044
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|30,470
|—
|54,973
|33,664
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|4,010
|—
|12,897
|7,358
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|$
|(11,861
|)
|$
|(26,299
|)
|$
|3,430
|$
|(39,737
|)
|$
|(38,022
|)
|Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(2.36
|)
|$
|(1.76
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|0.68
|—
|1.20
|0.75
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|0.09
|—
|0.28
|0.16
|Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(2.36
|)
|$
|(1.76
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|0.68
|—
|1.20
|0.75
|Impairment of other long-lived assets
|—
|0.09
|—
|0.28
|0.16
|Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.88
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)