Jostens Chosen as Official Ring Partner for The University of Texas at Tyler

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, has been chosen as The University of Texas at Tyler’s new Official Class Ring partner, effective immediately.

News of UT Tyler’s selection of Jostens comes on the heels of a similar designation made by The Ohio State University, which recently announced Jostens as their new partner and provider of their school’s Official Class Ring program as well.

“UT Tyler deserves to have a nationally recognized partner when promoting our official ring tradition, so we have chosen Jostens,” said Dr. Rosemary Cooper, Executive Director of Career Success and Alumni Engagement. “We are looking forward to engaging students in this long-standing tradition as UT Tyler grows.”

Like many colleges and universities across the country, The University of Texas at Tyler has a rich tradition of offering an “official” class ring design to students and alumni, crafted with meaningful and consistent elements that connect UT Tyler graduates over the course of generations.

“The University of Texas at Tyler partnership is extremely special,” said Tamela Herczeg, Director of New Business Development and Alumni Relations for Jostens. “As a graduate of a UT system school and a former Alumni Director for my alma mater, I know how important the ring tradition is in connecting students, families and alumni.”

“For both college students and alumni, there’s nothing like an Official Class Ring to create a sense of belonging and pride in achieving your goals as a graduate,” continued Herczeg. “Jostens is honored to be UT Tyler’s partner in ensuring their rich Official Class Ring tradition lives on for generations to come.”

As its partner and provider of UT Tyler’s Official Class Ring Program, Jostens will work closely with school officials and students on preserving important elements of the ring design and program that have sustained over time, while enhancing program elements to reach and engage even more UT Tyler students and alumni. For more information on Jostens official ring program innovation and services, contact trustedpartner@jostens.com.

