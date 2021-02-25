Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altair Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Software Product and Total Revenue, Exceeding Expectations

TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Altair had an excellent fourth quarter and full year 2020,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “In a year of business disruptions and personal challenges, Altair brought to market broad and deep additions and enhancements to our product portfolio while delivering solid financial performance. I am proud of our global team, and excited about 2021 as we will continue delivering industry-leading technology and expertise aligned with our vision for the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence.”

“Software product revenue increased over 12% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to 85% of total revenue, which drove year over year improvement in gross margin of over 500 basis points for the quarter, while our recurring software license rate rose to 92% for the year,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The top line performance coupled with continued discipline managing operating expenses had a very positive impact on our profitability in the quarter.” 

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $113.6 million compared to $101.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Total revenue was $133.4 million compared to $123.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was $2.2 million compared to net loss of $(1.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.03 based on 78.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.02) for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 72.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $14.1 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.17 based on 83.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Free cash flow was $3.4 million, compared to $(0.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $391.7 million compared to $366.7 million for the full year of 2019.
  • Total revenue was $469.9 million compared to $458.9 million for the full year of 2019.
  • Net loss was $(10.5) million compared to net loss of $(7.5) million for the full year of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.14) based on 73.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.11) for the full year of 2019, based on 71.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $57.3 million, compared to $39.5 million for the full year of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $25.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31 based on 83.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.21 for the full year of 2019, based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.
  • Free cash flow was $26.8 million, compared to $21.7 million for the full year of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021.

     
(in millions)   First Quarter 2021     Full Year 2021  
Software Product Revenue   $ 118.0   to $ 120.0     $ 423.0   to $ 431.0  
Total Revenue   $ 138.0     $ 140.0     $ 502.0     $ 510.0  
Net Loss   $ (5.4 )   $ (4.5 )   $ (44.0 )   $ (38.3 )
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 16.3     $ 17.8     $ 36.9     $ 42.8  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 24.0     $ 26.0     $ 58.0     $ 66.0  

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 3056322, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 3056322, International
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income – as defined through 2020 results excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income – as defined starting with 2021 guidance and going forward excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense, impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate form period to period, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  December 31,  
(in thousands) 2020     2019  
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,221     $ 223,117  
Accounts receivable, net   117,878       104,984  
Income tax receivable   6,736       7,264  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   21,100       17,092  
Total current assets   386,935       352,457  
Property and equipment, net   36,332       36,297  
Operating lease right of use assets   33,526       28,134  
Goodwill   264,481       233,683  
Other intangible assets, net   76,114       67,075  
Deferred tax assets   7,125       5,791  
Other long-term assets   25,389       19,708  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 829,902     $ 743,145  
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
CURRENT LIABILITIES              
Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,384     $ 430  
Accounts payable   8,594       8,585  
Accrued compensation and benefits   34,772       30,676  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   10,331       9,141  
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   30,982       28,603  
Deferred revenue   85,691       75,431  
Total current liabilities   200,754       152,866  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   188,653       178,238  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   24,323       20,174  
Deferred revenue, non-current   9,388       8,136  
Other long-term liabilities   27,414       26,672  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   450,532       386,086  
Commitments and contingencies              
MEZZANINE EQUITY   784       2,352  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued or outstanding          
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)              
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 44,216 and 41,271 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   4       4  
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,111 and 31,131 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   474,669       446,633  
Accumulated deficit   (93,293 )     (82,405 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,797 )     (9,528 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   378,586       354,707  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 829,902     $ 743,145  
               
               

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,     For the Year Ended December 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue                              
License $ 76,381     $ 64,194     $ 259,965     $ 244,321  
Maintenance and other services   37,244       36,993       131,746       122,381  
Total software   113,625       101,187       391,711       366,702  
Software related services   7,906       8,941       26,454       34,576  
Total software and related services   121,531       110,128       418,165       401,278  
Client engineering services   9,934       11,722       44,320       48,987  
Other   1,976       2,027       7,436       8,650  
Total revenue   133,441       123,877       469,921       458,915  
Cost of revenue                              
License   6,786       8,139       19,637       21,285  
Maintenance and other services   10,105       10,892       38,688       38,401  
Total software *   16,891       19,031       58,325       59,686  
Software related services   6,102       6,497       21,243       25,640  
Total software and related services   22,993       25,528       79,568       85,326  
Client engineering services   8,067       9,882       35,684       39,875  
Other   1,631       1,540       6,053       7,398  
Total cost of revenue   32,691       36,950       121,305       132,599  
Gross profit   100,750       86,927       348,616       326,316  
Operating expenses:                              
Research and development *   34,966       30,498       126,081       117,510  
Sales and marketing *   30,537       27,589       111,440       106,051  
General and administrative *   22,933       21,292       86,432       82,178  
Amortization of intangible assets   4,986       3,769       16,376       14,442  
Other operating loss (income), net   5       (370 )     (3,426 )     (2,072 )
Total operating expenses   93,427       82,778       336,903       318,109  
Operating income   7,323       4,149       11,713       8,207  
Interest expense   3,008       2,785       11,598       6,371  
Other income, net   (65 )     (849 )     (1,917 )     (1,552 )
Income before income taxes   4,380       2,213       2,032       3,388  
Income tax expense   2,182       3,715       12,532       10,930  
Net income (loss) $ 2,198     $ (1,502 )   $ (10,500 )   $ (7,542 )
Income per share:                              
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.03     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.11 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.03     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.11 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic   74,020       72,227       73,241       71,544  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted   78,484       72,227       73,241       71,544  


*   Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

     
  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Cost of revenue-software $ 871     $ 342     $ 2,473     $ 1,069  
Research and development   2,686       1,306       8,372       2,917  
Sales and marketing   2,474       688       6,423       2,250  
General and administrative   1,385       608       4,087       2,292  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,416     $ 2,944     $ 21,355     $ 8,528  

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2020     2019  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net loss $ (10,500 )   $ (7,542 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   23,806       21,522  
Provision for credit loss   1,259       671  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   10,829       5,663  
Stock-based compensation expense   21,355       8,528  
Deferred income taxes   (10,350 )     (950 )
Other, net   118       6  
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (11,032 )     (7,901 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (2,131 )     (2,396 )
Other long-term assets   (4,527 )     (2,591 )
Accounts payable   (1,839 )     (426 )
Accrued compensation and benefits   1,985       (1,232 )
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities   5,771       513  
Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net   (142 )     102  
Deferred revenue   8,280       17,426  
Net cash provided by operating activities   32,882       31,393  
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (41,028 )     (25,720 )
Capital expenditures   (6,093 )     (9,660 )
Payments for acquisition of developed technology   (2,133 )     (473 )
Other investing activities, net   162       14  
Net cash used in investing activities   (49,092 )     (35,839 )
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Borrowings under revolving commitment   30,000       96,992  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   1,710       1,510  
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions         223,101  
Payments on revolving commitment         (127,941 )
Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes         (1,233 )
Other financing activities   (460 )     (513 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   31,250       191,916  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   3,010       342  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   18,050       187,812  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year   223,497       35,685  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 241,547     $ 223,497  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow:              
Interest paid $ 731     $ 664  
Income taxes paid $ 12,666     $ 7,686  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:              
Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions $ 3,504     $ 7,637  
Promissory notes issued and deferred payment obligations for acquisitions $ 1,266     $ 497  
Finance leases $ 118     $ 632  
Property and equipment in accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,671     $ 259  
               

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income (loss) $ 2,198     $ (1,502 )   $ (10,500 )   $ (7,542 )
Stock-based compensation expense   7,416       2,944       21,355       8,528  
Amortization of intangible assets   4,986       3,769       16,376       14,442  
Special adjustments (1)         7       (372 )     2,038  
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments   (451 )     34       (1,380 )     (1,069 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 14,149     $ 5,252     $ 25,479     $ 16,397  
                               
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.03     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.14 )   $ (0.11 )
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17     $ 0.07     $ 0.31     $ 0.21  
                               
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   78,484       72,227       73,241       71,544  
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:   83,000       78,000       83,000       78,000  


(1) The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition and $0.6 million of severance expense. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts, $0.6 million of acquisition related costs and $0.4 million of severance expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income (loss) $ 2,198     $ (1,502 )   $ (10,500 )   $ (7,542 )
Income tax expense   2,182       3,715       12,532       10,930  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,416       2,944       21,355       8,528  
Interest expense   3,008       2,785       11,598       6,371  
Depreciation and amortization   6,890       5,686       23,806       21,522  
Special adjustments, interest income and other (1)   (2 )     (893 )     (1,503 )     (260 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,692     $ 12,735     $ 57,288     $ 39,549  


(1) The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition and $0.6 million of severance expense. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts, $0.6 million of acquisition related costs and $0.4 million of severance expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 		 
(in thousands) 2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash provided by operating activities   5,503       1,388       32,882       31,393  
Capital expenditures   (2,087 )     (1,540 )     (6,093 )     (9,660 )
Free Cash Flow $ 3,416     $ (152 )   $ 26,789     $ 21,733  
                               

Business Outlook

Starting with the 2021 guidance presented in this press release (including the reconciliations provided below) and going forward, our definition of Non-GAAP net income now excludes non-cash interest expense and assumes a non-GAAP income tax rate, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period. There are no other changes from our prior definition. We’ve made these changes to reflect how management reviews results of the business and to be more consistent with our peers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
March 31, 2021 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2021 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss $ (5,400 )   $ (4,500 )   $ (44,000 )   $ (38,300 )
Stock-based compensation expense   11,900       11,900       44,500       44,500  
Amortization of intangible assets   4,400       4,400       17,800       17,800  
Non-cash interest expense   2,800       2,800       11,400       11,400  
Special adjustments and other   4,000       5,000       5,000       7,000  
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate   (1,400 )     (1,800 )     2,200       400  
Non-GAAP net income $ 16,300     $ 17,800     $ 36,900     $ 42,800  
                               

For comparability purposes, the following table provides a reconciliation of the Quarterly Non-GAAP net income results for 2020 to GAAP net income (loss) for 2020, reflecting the 2021 definition:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended  
(in thousands) March 31,
2020 		    June 30,
2020 		    Sept 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2020 		 
Net income (loss) $ 6,030     $ (10,223 )   $ (8,505 )   $ 2,198  
Stock-based compensation expense   3,171       4,534       6,234       7,416  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,840       3,692       3,858       4,986  
Non-cash interest expense   2,648       2,689       2,725       2,762  
Special adjustments and other         578       (950 )      
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate   (637 )     1,718       1,294       (2,900 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 15,052     $ 2,988     $ 4,656     $ 14,462  
                               

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

  (Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ending
March 31, 2021 		    Year Ending
December 31, 2021 		 
(in thousands) Low     High     Low     High  
Net loss $ (5,400 )   $ (4,500 )   $ (44,000 )   $ (38,300 )
Income tax expense   4,300       4,400       15,200       15,500  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,900       11,900       44,500       44,500  
Interest expense   2,900       2,900       12,000       12,000  
Depreciation and amortization   6,300       6,300       25,400       25,400  
Special adjustments, interest income and other   4,000       5,000       4,900       6,900  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,000     $ 26,000     $ 58,000     $ 66,000  


Primary Logo

Altair Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

