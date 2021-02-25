Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beer Institute Releases January 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2021:

The January 2021 estimate is 12,725,000 barrels, an increase of 2.4% vs. January 2020 removals of 12,423,000.

 

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000
YTD 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000

 

The February 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2021.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.


Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

