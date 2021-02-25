Beer Institute Releases January 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for January 2021:

The January 2021 estimate is 12,725,000 barrels, an increase of 2.4% vs. January 2020 removals of 12,423,000.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000 YTD 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000

The February 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2021.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org