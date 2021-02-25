EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that management will present at two upcoming virtual conferences in March.



Cowen Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, March 3

Time: 2:40-3:10 PM Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Forum: Formal Presentation

Date: Tuesday, March 9

Time: 7:00AM Eastern Time

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ®, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU®, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors: Christina Tartaglia Stern IR Direct: 212-698-8700 christina.tartaglia@sternir.com Media Contact Tom Gibson GIBSON Communications, LLC Direct: (201) 476-0322 tom@tomgibsoncommunications.com