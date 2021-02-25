Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,064 in the last 365 days.

Help “Drive Forward” the future of transportation in West Virginia!

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation is conducting an update to the statewide 30-year Multimodal Long-Range Transportation Plan (2050 LRTP).

The 2050 LRTP will focus on guiding future transportation policies and investments, as well as provide a blueprint for funding and improving the state’s multimodal transportation system.

WVDOT has launched a comprehensive website to provide project information to the public throughout the 2050 LRTP process.

WVDOT is currently collaborating with the following groups to study five phases of the plan: 

  • transportation stakeholders
  • federal, state, and local partners
  • local and regional organizations
  • West Virginia residents
Fact Sheets detailing each phase of the LRTP planning process are available online. The Fact Sheets begin with a State of the System report detailing West Virginia’s existing multimodal transportation system and trends research that detail long-range opportunities and risks for transportation.

To learn more about the 2050 LRTP and review all available project materials, please visit the project website.

There will be opportunities for the public to participate in the plan’s development through social media, public comment, surveys, and other forms of socially distant engagement.

Interested members of the public may sign-up to receive project notifications via email, submit comments or questions, and learn about future engagement opportunities.

To be included on the notification list or for questions about the 2050 LRTP, please provide contact information or send your questions to DOT2050@wv.gov.  ​

You just read:

Help “Drive Forward” the future of transportation in West Virginia!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.