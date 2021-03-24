If You Fear The Dentist, You Are Not Alone. What Can You Do About It?

Dental care has always been safe and essential to your overall health. Look at some of the reasons people avoid seeing the dentist and what we can do about it.

ROMEOVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people don’t enjoy going to the dentist, mostly because they fear pain and worry they will experience some during their dental treatment. That’s a shame because a healthy smile doesn’t just benefit your appearance, chewing, and speaking ability, but boosts your overall health as well. People with poor oral health often struggle with other health issues like heart disease or diabetes. Skipping a routine dental cleaning is one of the worst things you can do because you miss out on keeping your teeth and gums in their best shape and detect problems early when they are easiest and least invasive and more cost-effective to treat.

Today we’re going to look at some of the most common reasons people avoid seeing the dentist and what we can do about it.

-Not feeling in control: Most people don’t like being out of their element when it comes to someone having control over them. If at any time something makes you uncomfortable, just signal us by raising your hand and we can pause the treatment for a moment until you are ready again.

-Hearing uncomfortable sounds: Many dental practices still use a drill, and it can be a scary sound, being loud and high pitched. Fortunately, technology has given us quieter tools and sedation options so you can feel relaxed and even get distracted with a favorite TV show playing chairside.

-Past dental trauma: Many patients have had a bad dental experience in their past, especially as a child. But today’s dental sedation options are quick and easy and the tools keep you feeling comfortable and relaxed during your treatment.

-Having your teeth scraped during a past dental cleaning: Having a metal instrument scrape your teeth can feel and sound awful. Today, we have better dental cleaning tools and with the right sedation options, you won’t notice unpleasant sounds or feelings.

-Getting an anesthetic injection: Dental anxiety can arise from the fear of the injection coming, accidentally being hurt by the needle, having numb lips and gums, feeling like you can’t breathe, and even fearing potential side effects. We use evolved dental tools and techniques so you can rest assured we will make the injection as pain-free as possible!

-Having one or more teeth extracted: This is a common treatment and with sedation options and with our modern state-of-the-art tools you won’t feel a thing!

-Being embarrassed by the state of your teeth and gums: Having someone peer into your mouth is pretty personal, but don’t worry, no matter what shape your teeth and gums are in, we have seen worse. And if you’ve been lax in your daily oral hygiene routine, getting a cleaning is the best thing you can do for your smile (along with trying harder to brush and floss daily!). No one wants to judge or even reprimand you for not brushing enough. We want to educate you on the potential outcome (if you don't) so you are aware and not surprised later.

-Worrying about having a panic attack: Our sedation methods and spa-like feel in our offices can help you feel so calm, relaxed, and comfortable that you won’t worry about panicking in the chair.

-Fear of gagging: Having a dental impression made can feel like you are gagging or choking. We can help make sure that doesn’t happen and with mild sedation, you won’t feel tense and vulnerable.

