ezDrive Thruster, enhancing the wake surfing experience and now available in Streamline H series.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ezDrive Thruster announced today its newest hi-performance product the Streamline H.

Designed to fit even the shallowest draft boats, this sleek system provides super boat control at the touch of its illuminated military-grade joystick, ezDrive illuminated switch, or via your throttle control.

Constructed of stainless steel/aluminum, the compact unit is less than 16 inches LOA and 5 inches in diameter, yet packs power to easily turn a 5+ ton boat with gear and passengers. This means increased safety on the water for downed riders and fuel savings of 30% providing a longer time on the water between fill-ups.

Additionally, ezDrive “Power Flow” custom nozzles direct water for optimum performance depending on each individual boat brand and design.

ezDrive Thrusters are now on more than 15 brands of wake surf boats. They are easy to install, maintenance-free, require no additional battery, ignition protected for safety, and highly reliable. ezDrive improves the boating experience, whether docking, surfing, or simply getting on and off lifts and trailers.

To stay up to date with the latest information on the ezDrive Thruster, visit www.ezdrivethruster.com or contact sales@ezdrivethruster.com or (866) 454-7493.

About ezDrive Thruster

ezDrive Thruster has a dedicated team of professionals who are highly experienced in the marine industry. Our dedicated team members have assisted thousands of customers in making their boating experience safer and more enjoyable. We are headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida with our main showroom in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. We are supported by international R&D, engineering, and manufacturing teams with a worldwide network of sales and service dealers.

