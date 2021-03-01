Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,092 in the last 365 days.

ezDrive Thruster, enhancing the wake surfing experience and now available in Streamline H series

ezDrive Thruster, enhancing the wake surfing experience and now available in Streamline H series.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ezDrive Thruster announced today its newest hi-performance product the Streamline H.

Designed to fit even the shallowest draft boats, this sleek system provides super boat control at the touch of its illuminated military-grade joystick, ezDrive illuminated switch, or via your throttle control.

Constructed of stainless steel/aluminum, the compact unit is less than 16 inches LOA and 5 inches in diameter, yet packs power to easily turn a 5+ ton boat with gear and passengers. This means increased safety on the water for downed riders and fuel savings of 30% providing a longer time on the water between fill-ups.

Additionally, ezDrive “Power Flow” custom nozzles direct water for optimum performance depending on each individual boat brand and design.

ezDrive Thrusters are now on more than 15 brands of wake surf boats. They are easy to install, maintenance-free, require no additional battery, ignition protected for safety, and highly reliable. ezDrive improves the boating experience, whether docking, surfing, or simply getting on and off lifts and trailers.

ezDrive Thruster, enhancing the wake surfing experience and now available in Streamline H series.

To stay up to date with the latest information on the ezDrive Thruster, visit www.ezdrivethruster.com or contact sales@ezdrivethruster.com or (866) 454-7493.

About ezDrive Thruster
ezDrive Thruster has a dedicated team of professionals who are highly experienced in the marine industry. Our dedicated team members have assisted thousands of customers in making their boating experience safer and more enjoyable. We are headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida with our main showroom in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. We are supported by international R&D, engineering, and manufacturing teams with a worldwide network of sales and service dealers.

Gerald Berton
ezDrive Thruster
+1 866-454-7493
email us here

ezDrive Thruster announced today its newest hi-performance product the Streamline H.

You just read:

ezDrive Thruster, enhancing the wake surfing experience and now available in Streamline H series

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.