Brittany Golden Explains the Importance of Dog and Cat Grooming
Brittany Golden On the Importance of Dog and Cat GroomingBALLWIN , MISSOURI , UNITED STATES , February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany Golden Ballwin is a professional pet groomer who resides in O’Fallon, Missouri, near St. Louis, and is stressing the importance of having dogs and cats groomed on a regular basis.
Brittany Golden Ballwin, who is a full-time student at Lindenwood University, is a master certified pet groomer, including in the fields of dog and cat grooming. She has earned certificates from several certification programs, including the Pet Empowerment Program from The Academy of Pet Careers, a Master Cat Grooming Certificate from the National Cat Grooming Association, and she is certified in Pet CPR. She has perfected the skills of effective grooming techniques and is now informing others of how to keep their dogs and cats safe and healthy through proper grooming.
Brittany Golden Ballwin said that once pet grooming becomes routine, there is a reduction in the occurrence of skin irritations in dogs and cats. Brittany Golden Ballwin said regular grooming also eliminates fleas and removes dirt and debris. All of this together makes for much happier and satisfied pets which is an added bonus.
Brittany Golden Ballwin said that regular grooming habits for pets begin at home along with professional grooming. Brittany Golden Ballwin Said that there are certain techniques that can be conducted at home including regular hair brushing, nail trimming, teeth brushing, and bathing of your dog or cat to keep them healthy and happy. She said doing these procedures on a regular basis will depend on the age of your dog or cat, if they spend more time outside or inside, and their age. There should be a regular grooming schedule in place which can be weekly or monthly which can help identify health issues well they're still at the minor stages and not major issues yet.
Brittany Golden Ballwin touts a very simple routine that can be followed by any pet owner at home. This includes brushing your pet then following up with a bath, which should include ear cleaning, eye cleaning, teeth cleaning, and trimming their nails. She said this straightforward approach to grooming will help a dog or cat look great and feel wonderful without the need for professional assistance although it is still very important for pets to see a professional groomer on a regular basis also.
Brittany Golden Ballwin said it is extremely important to choose the right pet groomer for your specific cat or dog for their regular maintenance schedule. The groomer should be certified but Brittany Golden Ballwin said that is only one part of the process in choosing a pet groomer. Brittany Golden Ballwin said the right groomer will also have experience with specific breeds that correlate with the pets who need a groomer.
Brittany Golden Ballwin said grooming is not just for show, it is an important part of your pet’s health and well-being.
