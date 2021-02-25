Ticket Summit Announces August 2021 Event at Aria Resort & Casino

Ticket Summit 2021 will return in August.

Ticket Summit will be back in Las Vegas from August 15-17, 2021 at the Aria Hotel and Casino, running alongside the ALSD conference and trade show.

Live events are coming back in a big way, and there’s never been a greater opportunity for professionals to learn and grow for the future than we’ll see this summer.” — Don Vaccaro

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ticket Summit, the leading conference and trade show for ticketing and live entertainment professionals, today announced its return for 2021 to the Las Vegas strip. Ticket Summit 2021 will be held August 15-17, 2021 at Aria Resort & Casino.

Ticket Summit, which saw its 2020 edition cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be back and better than ever this summer, with keynotes and exhibits from ticket industry leaders providing their unique insight on the road forward for ticketing and live event professionals.

“We’re very excited to announce this year’s show, which comes at such a key point for so many businesses in ticketing as pandemic-related limits on crowds and events begin to lift,” says Don Vaccaro, CEO of TicketNetwork, longtime co-producer of Ticket Summit. “Live events are coming back in a big way, and there’s never been a greater opportunity for professionals to learn and grow for the future than we’ll see this summer.”

More than 100 vendors are expected to participate, touting new products and innovations developed in the last year. Companies ranging from Fortune 100 titans to mom and pop shops are expected to swell attendance to as high as 2,000 due to the pent-up demand and new innovations waiting to be unveiled.

As always, the Ticket Summit schedule will be jam-packed with hard-hitting panels and premier networking events for all in the industry. The event will run concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) Conference and Trade Show, which opens new opportunities for Ticket Summit attendees to network with hundreds of premium seating and sports industry executives at the adjacent conference.

"I think this is an exciting development in the sports business evolution," says Bill Dorsey, chairman and founder of the ALSD, now in its 31st year. "We look forward to working with Ticket Summit and several other groups that are collaborating for our Las Vegas show this year."

Early-bird registration is now open for Ticket Summit, with all-access passes starting at $399. Prices will only go up as the event gets closer, so lock in the best rate for your tickets and hotel stay now. Those interested in booth space in the exhibition hall are encouraged to contact Ticket Summit as soon as possible by emailing info@ticketsummit.com.

About Ticket Summit

Ticket Summit is the leading ticket conference and trade show for live entertainment professionals, and is ranked among the Top 25 Fast-Growth Shows by EXPO Magazine. This event attracts hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainment experts in the ticket community. For information, visit www.TicketSummit.com.