Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,066 in the last 365 days.

NABP Urges Passage of the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act by 117th Congress

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) continues its call for the passage of the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act to remove barriers that prevent those with opioid use disorder (OUD) from accessing vital, lifesaving addiction treatment. This bipartisan bill was introduced today by Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY), Michael Turner (R-OH), Antonio Delgado (D-NY), Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). The legislation ends outdated limits imposed through the so-called “X waiver” that have restricted health care providers from prescribing buprenorphine, a safe and proven treatment of OUD.

“Representative Paul Tonko has been a tireless leader in expanding access to addiction treatment and much needed medication addition treatment. We thank him, his staff, and the bipartisan congressional leaders who continue to bring this important legislation to the forefront,” says NABP President Timothy D. Fensky, RPh, DPh, FACA.

The X waiver was implemented as part of the Drug Addiction Treatment Act of 2000, and is required for providers who seek to treat opioid dependency outside of a formal opioid treatment program. The X waiver process necessitates the completion of additional training, puts a cap on the number of patients each provider can treat with medication-assisted treatment (MAT), and does not include pharmacists as eligible providers. Requiring that providers go through extra steps to be able to treat OUD patients with buprenorphine or methadone is senseless considering that they can prescribe these and other controlled substances for pain management without doing so. 

Another by-product of the X waiver is the underutilization of pharmacists’ accessibility and expertise. There are over 80,000 pharmacy locations across the country, uniquely positioning pharmacists to expand access to this critical therapy. They could easily take on the role of prescribing MAT, particularly to address gaps in care. Pharmacists can help develop treatment plans, communicate with patients, coordinate care, and monitor adherence and improvement, along with prescribing and dispensing buprenorphine medications.

The MAT Act would place the decision of which health care providers can offer MAT at the state level, allowing each jurisdiction to address this issue in the way that works best for their residents. States across the country already have regulations in place that grant pharmacists authority to prescribe some drugs in specific situations, and they would likely consider allowing pharmacists to prescribe MAT if not for the X waiver and current federal restrictions.  

More information about MAT and the role of pharmacists can be found on the NABP website.


NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

- 30 -


Larissa Doucette
847/391-4405
help@nabp.pharmacy

Primary Logo

You just read:

NABP Urges Passage of the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act by 117th Congress

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.