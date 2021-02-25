Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,064 in the last 365 days.

Women Executive Leadership Florida Celebrates the New Appointment to Our 2021 Board

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamie Mitchell joins the Board as the Chair of WEL’s Partnership Committee. Jamie is a Managing Director at Inherent Group responsible for their business growth and development.

As a Business Executive, Jamie brings nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry spanning investment banking, hedge funds and private equity. Jamie’s expertise in the asset management industry includes direct investing and leading fundraising, investor relations, as well as marketing and business development at several hedge funds.

Jamie is a founder and Co-Chairs the Columbia Business School’s Women’s Circle and spearheads its Women on Boards taskforce.  Prior board positions include Secretary of FinAnalytica, a sponsor-backed FinTech company, which was sold to BISAM then to FactSet; and McDermond Center for Management and Entrepreneurship at DePauw University.

Jamie holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from DePauw University and an MBA from Columbia Business School with a concentration in investment management. She also earned a certificate in Women’s Leadership from Yale School of Management.

Jamie is passionate about the advancement of women in the C-Suite and Boardroom and will be a great asset to WEL. Along with chairing WEL’s Partnership initiatives, Jamie is an active participant on WEL’s new Advocacy Committee.

“The WEL board is thrilled to welcome Jamie to our board and infuse strategic ideas to continue to advance our mission!” Katherine Young – WEL President

“Having Jamie on our board brings expertise, drive, and passion that promises to expand WEL’s impact. Jamie is both a strategic thinker and takes action to make great things happen and brings new perspectives to the Board.”  Shari Roth - WEL Board of Directors

About Women Executive Leadership (WEL)  

WEL was founded in 1999 with the purpose to provide successful women executives the ability to connect with their peers, grow professionally, and to advocate for gender parity in the Boardroom and C-Suite. https://welflorida.org

Contact:
Meredith Williams
Email: mwilliams@premierfilings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4c369aa-f8f9-4cb1-baa3-5c9b3f196869


Primary Logo

Jamie Mitchell

New WEL Board Member and Partnership Chair

You just read:

Women Executive Leadership Florida Celebrates the New Appointment to Our 2021 Board

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.