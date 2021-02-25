Nutraceuticals Market Size Worth USD 407,650 Million by 2025 at 7.37% CAGR | Growing Need for Immunity Boosters to Increase the Nutraceuticals Demand, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Nutraceuticals/Bioceutical Market are Perrigo Company PLC (Ireland), Danone SA (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Daflorn Ltd (Bulgaria), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc (US), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India)

As per the assessment by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Nutraceuticals Market is anticipated to acquire the market value of USD 407,650 Million while thriving at a CAGR of 7.37% by 2025.

Dietary additives in the form of tablets and capsules are expected to raise the market share in the coming years. A rising recognition of the value of a nutritious diet has contributed to a rise in the production and consumption of nutriment goods, which is expected to improve the industry. The rising use of nutraceuticals in treating cardiovascular disorders is expected to boost the nutraceuticals industry. Furthermore, an ageing population and increasing disposable income can be expected to fuel demand for these goods.

Future Endeavors and New Focus of Major Players

Global Nutraceuticals/Bioceutical Market is expected to grow over the near future due to the steadily rising demand for immunity boosters. The rising demand for personalized nutrition and the increasing prevalence of personalized diet are expected to result in more market growth. The growing inclination of the population towards a healthy diet in a bid to combat the global obesity problem. The increasing emphasis on functional foods will lead to an increase in demand for products. The high costs of nutraceuticals as well as strict rules and regulations imposed by governments of various countries, are expected to hinder market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The recent COVID-19 outbreaks are expected to have a positive impact on the market. The growing need to boost immunity will result in a significant increase in the demand for dietary supplements throughout the projected COVID period. The rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe provide an example for the use of nutraceuticals and increase the demand for these products.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Danone SA (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Daflorn Ltd (Bulgaria)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc (US)

Segmental Analysis:

The segmental analysis of the Global Market for Nutraceuticals is done by Form, Source, Type, and Distribution Channel.

The source-based segments of the global market for nutraceuticals are an plant, animal, and microbial. The plant-based segments would lead the industry by providing most of the food processors. The growing success of the vegan diet is projected to boost greater demand for it, thus increasing the forecasted growth of the diet market. Microbiology is expected to develop the most in the coming years due to the rising understanding of the sector.

The form-based segments of the global market for nutraceuticals are capsules, powder, tablets & softgels, and liquid & gummies. Of all types of tablets, the pills, tablets, and softgels category is expected to rise the fastest. The liquid and gummies section is expected to rise at the highest pace in the study period.

The type-based segments of the global market for nutraceuticals are omega probiotics, vitamins & minerals, fatty acids, proteins & peptides, and others. Of all food supplements, the vitamins & minerals group is expected to lead the industry. On the one hand, the protein section is expected to rise the fastest, focusing on proteins & peptides. The rising market for protein-rich products contributes to the growth in the protein-rich category.

The sales sources for nutraceuticals include pharmacy and other specialty outlets. The direct store-based segment would hold a greater market share to the detriment of the online segment. Meanwhile, non-store based markets are expected to show greater growth than store-based ones.

Regional Analysis

North America Leads with Established Sectors while APAC to Rise Substantially.

As per MRFR, the global nutraceuticals industry is broken down by area and consists of North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is predicted to lead the nutraceutical industry due to the conspicuous existence of prominent companies working within the country. The consumer growth is driven by the recent embrace of a sedentary lifestyle, a hectic work schedule, leading to chronic illnesses, and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of nutritious foods. As a result of the growing movement to innovate, the demand for dietary supplements which is also expected to grow.

The APAC region is likely to exhibit the highest overall growth rate due to growing interest in health products among consumers seeking holistic health. The developed nations, including India, China, and Japan, have an increasing population and will produce substantial pollution.

The European market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade. Why the Chinese market is increasing in importance, and the presence of key players contributing to the market's growth. As well, the growing demand for immunity boosters would have a beneficial impact on the market.

MEA is expected to record slower growth in the coming years as these economies are not fast growing enough. Even though Middle East countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia are expected to make a substantial contribution, the region's trade is expected to remain on the rise during the period of review.

Industry Updates:

On February 2021, PAO Group announced its plans to increase its franchise in nutraceutical products. The company intends to pursue additional applications beyond the current focus on the management of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

