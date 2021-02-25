INFINITY Q NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – IQDNX, IQDAX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of investors in Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (NASDAQ: IQDAX, IQDNX) resulting from allegations that Infinity Q may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Infinity Q securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2039.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 23, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings”. The article reported that “[i]nvestment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund’s holdings.” Citing a filing by the company, the article further reported that “[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]”

