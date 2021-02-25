Vector Solutions Acquires DiversityEdu, Helping Organizations Build More Diverse and Inclusive Teams and Cultures

Acquisition is Vector’s Fourth Since 2019

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL & New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, has acquired DiversityEdu, a leading provider of online Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) learning that helps organizations build diverse teams and inclusive cultures. The addition of DiversityEdu enhances Vector’s ability to help meet the critical need for more diverse and inclusive campuses, schools, and workplaces.

Founded in 2013 by the company’s current Chief of Content Alison Akant, DiversityEdu’s online offerings include interactive core and deep dive courses, a climate assessment tool, implementation resources and templates, and facilitator’s guides to in-person workshops. Their research-based courses use a learning methodology that’s been proven effective and features clearly presented, interactive content that teaches skills for engaging more deeply with difference, including:

Using up-to-date and respectful identity terminology

Responding to microaggressions

Questioning stereotypes

Reducing unconscious bias in decision making

Over 200,000 learners have enrolled in DiversityEdu’s online courses, which primarily serve customers at institutions of higher education, including the University of Illinois, Syracuse University, and the University of Colorado. DiversityEdu has recently expanded its curriculum into K-12 schools and the general workplace.

“Vector Solutions first established a relationship with DiversityEdu in 2020, built upon a shared commitment to bring the highest-quality learning resources and tools to educators, students, and staff, so that our schools, workplaces, and communities are both safe and inclusive for everyone,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “That commitment remains stronger than ever as we combine DiversityEdu’s proven resources and tools with Vector’s powerful learning platform and performance solutions to help organizations prevent incidents, grow inclusive culture, and safeguard lives.”

“We are thrilled to join Vector Solutions and provide our clients with access to a holistic learning and training solution set, complete with dynamic and complementary products, technology capabilities, and innovation,” said DiversityEdu CEO Kate Chovanetz. “Our mission of bringing higher levels of inclusion and diversity to educational institutions and workplaces and Vector’s commitment to safety at those same organizations reinforce one another, moving us forward in our common goal to help create safe communities where all voices are heard and valued.”

Vector Solutions and DiversityEdu first partnered in Summer 2020 to bring effective diversity learning resources to educators and students. The DiversityEdu brand will become Vector Solutions, offered under Vector’s Learning and Training product category. Clients of both Vector Solutions and DiversityEdu can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products, innovation, and customer service to which they have been accustomed.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 21 thousand clients and 21 million users worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About DiversityEdu

DiversityEdu creates online learning, climate assessments, and implementation tools proven to build diverse and inclusive culture. Over 200,000 course-takers have completed DiversityEdu programs. DiversityEdu learning is thoroughly researched, fully accessible to people with disabilities, and includes interactive exercises, video scenarios, and expertly designed graphics to deepen user engagement. DiversityEdu’s management tools help leaders and managers reach higher levels of inclusivity for their organization as a whole. For more information, visit www.diversityedu.com.

