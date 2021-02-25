False Eyelashes Market Size to Reach USD 1.8 Billion Valuation by 2024 at 7.4% CAGR, Estimates Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in False Eyelashes Market are Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland), Ardell International, Inc (US), Provoc (Lebanon), KISS Products, Inc. (the US), Beauty Box LLP (India), L’Oréal S.A. (France), Velour (US), Esqido (Canada), M∙A∙C Cosmetics (the US), Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE), PAC Cosmetics (India), House of Lashes (US), Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US), and Kosé Corporation (Japan).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- False Eyelashes Market Overview:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global False Eyelashes Market is anticipated to acquire a market value of USD 1.8 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, False eyelashes are artificial eyelashes, which are designed to define the eyes and enhance the eyelashes.

The rapid development in the cosmetic industry, with more women willing to spend money on beauty products, is expected to be a salient cause that can boost the market during the forecast period. The increasing trend of more prominent eyelashes with innovative beauty products is likely to enhance the demand for the product, which can augment False Eyelashes Market in the assessment tenure. The rising number of working women is expected to benefit the market significantly. In addition to these, the rapid rise of social media influencers and the increasing popularity of e-commerce is likely to play a notable role in enhancing the demand for the product. For example, the brand, Lashify was popularized through social media networks. The affordability of the product is likely to be another important cause that can grow the market in the coming time. Furthermore, the technological advances and the rising innovation in the development are likely to boost the market growth. The increasing popularity of false eyelashes with LED and magnetic eyelashes can be another factor, which may augment the trade expansion in the assessment period. On the other hand, increasing demand for permanent eyelash extensions and the limited usage of false eyelashes are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Latest Trends Post COVID-19 Outbreak:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has enhanced the importance of eyelashes since eyes are the only exposed part of the face while wearing the mask. However, the supply and production of eyelashes have been severely affected due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units during the lockdown.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The global market for false eyelashes is competitive, and most companies are focusing on expanding their consumer base. The rapid popularity of eyelashes has led to the increasing contribution of developing countries such as China to produce more false eyelashes, thereby enhancing the competition in the market. Furthermore, the rising initiatives taken to innovate product is expected to further grow the competition in the market. For example, LoveSeen launched new false eyelashes for all ages, eye shapes, ethnicities, and aspirations for beauty designed for everyday wear. In addition, the increasing acquisition, joint venture, acquisition among key players are anticipated to fuel the competition in the market. In another recent news, Afterpay enters Canada in partnership with some of the renowned fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands and retailers in the market, which consists of Ardene, Huda Beauty, Nixon, Dermalogica, Herschel, and GOLI. Furthermore, the increasing investments are predicted to propel the industry competition. In September 2020, Huda Beauty invested 11 million in the luxury closet.

List of Companies profiled in False Eyelashes Market report are:

Ardell International, Inc (US)

KISS Products, Inc. (the US)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Esqido (Canada)

M∙A∙C Cosmetics (the US)

Huda Beauty FZ-LLC (UAE)

PAC Cosmetics (India)

House of Lashes (US)

Parfums de Coeur, Ltd. (US)

Kosé Corporation (Japan)

Lilly Lashes (US)

Velour (US)

Beauty Box LLP (India)

Provoc (Lebanon)

Miss Claire Cosmetics (Poland)

Market Segmentation

The global false eyelashes market can be segmented into the production process, type, and distribution channel. In the production process segment of the global false eyelashes segment, the machine-made segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the handmade segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the assessment tenure. In the type-based segments of the global false eyelashes market, the strip segment is anticipated to acquire the majority of market share while thriving at the highest CAGR during the assessment tenure. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to its user-friendliness. In the raw material segment of the global false eyelashes market, the synthetic hair segment is anticipated to procure the maximum market share, while the sunglasses segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the distribution channel-based segment of the global false eyelashes market, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to account for the maximum market share during the forecast tenure. On the other hand, the non-store-based segment is anticipated to witness a greater growth rate. The expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the availability of affordable products online.

Regional Status and Challenges:

As per the regional analysis, the global market for False Eyelashes is anticipated to be dominated by North America. The region is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the global false eyelashes market during the review tenure. The presence of established players in the region is anticipated to be a salient cause that can drive the market significantly. The rising launch of new products is anticipated to further augment the market size. For example, Ardell introduced magnetic eyelashes in the US. Their product is available in 5 different varieties. On the other hand, APAC is predicted to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The rising awareness about various beauty products is anticipated to be a significant factor that can grow the market in APAC. The region is expected to acquire the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries is predicted to increase the market notably. In APAC, India, followed by China and Japan, are expected to lead the industry in the region. The increasing number of startups introduced in developing countries is another salient cause that can drive the market in APAC. Nyykaa, Ahad, and others are some renowned startups of APAC that are likely to make a notable contribution in developing the market in APAC. Europe is expected to procure a significant market value during the forecast period. The expansion of the region can be attributed to the considerable contribution of established players of the region.

