Join Us At The National Black Chamber Of Commerce Event: Investing In Returning Citizens

The task of bringing our ex-offenders back into full, fledge citizenship is immense and very long-term.” — Harry C. Alford

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic has brought unprecedented hardship to small businesses and their owners. COVID-19 has compounded inequities, driving underestimated entrepreneurs further into isolation. Current and formerly incarcerated returning citizens and the founders creating solutions for these audiences are coping with their own challenges that are magnified by the pandemic yet are being resilient in the face of adversity.This is why we’re hosting a pop-up in partnership with the National Black Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways to address and remove barriers identified by entrepreneurs like implicit bias, network connectivity, and access to talent enablement programs. Specifically, this curated event aims to educate, entertain, and solve specific innovation-related problems for current and formerly incarcerated returning citizens.Panelists:-Harry Alford, Co-Founder, humble ventures (Moderator)-Marcus Bullock, Founder & CEO, Flikshop-Ericka Gillespie, Director, Fox Reentry CenterTopics to be discussed include:-Economic opportunities-Career advancement-Building your network for success-Education: Leadership development and business mentoring-Tips and best practicesWe are convening entrepreneur support organizations, VCs, and entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges of driving growth in a COVID world. There will also be areas for networking and engagement for attendees.Mar 4th 11:00AM–11:45AM · SessionsInvesting In Returning CitizensMar 4 11:45AM–12:00PM · NetworkingVideo Speed Networking