Join Us At The National Black Chamber Of Commerce Event: Investing In Returning Citizens
Join Us On March 4th, 11:00AM - March 4th, 12:00PM EST To Learn About Ways To Support Returning Citizens In Our Communities.
The task of bringing our ex-offenders back into full, fledge citizenship is immense and very long-term.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has brought unprecedented hardship to small businesses and their owners. COVID-19 has compounded inequities, driving underestimated entrepreneurs further into isolation. Current and formerly incarcerated returning citizens and the founders creating solutions for these audiences are coping with their own challenges that are magnified by the pandemic yet are being resilient in the face of adversity.
— Harry C. Alford
This is why we’re hosting a pop-up in partnership with the National Black Chamber of Commerce to discuss ways to address and remove barriers identified by entrepreneurs like implicit bias, network connectivity, and access to talent enablement programs. Specifically, this curated event aims to educate, entertain, and solve specific innovation-related problems for current and formerly incarcerated returning citizens.
Panelists:
-Harry Alford, Co-Founder, humble ventures (Moderator)
-Marcus Bullock, Founder & CEO, Flikshop
-Ericka Gillespie, Director, Fox Reentry Center
Topics to be discussed include:
-Economic opportunities
-Career advancement
-Building your network for success
-Education: Leadership development and business mentoring
-Tips and best practices
We are convening entrepreneur support organizations, VCs, and entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges of driving growth in a COVID world. There will also be areas for networking and engagement for attendees.
Mar 4th 11:00AM–11:45AM · Sessions
Investing In Returning Citizens
Mar 4 11:45AM–12:00PM · Networking
Video Speed Networking
Kay DeBow
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-220-3060
kdebow@nationalbcc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn