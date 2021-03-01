Tray Kearney Launches #NoSideChicking Pledge Movement to Conquer Infidelity Epidemic
Mission to secure signatures from 1 million women to honor, guard, and respect each other’s relationships
Cheating is a form of abuse. If you are knowingly sleeping with someone's significant other you are an abuser.”FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Agent and Certified Relationship Coach Tray Kearney is declaring war on infidelity and recruiting soldiers! She is galvanizing women worldwide to sign the #NoSideChicking Pledge during Women’s History Month. Her goal is to encourage women to agree to honor and respect marriages, not fall into the trap of a mistress or ‘side chick,’ and help to eradicate the destructive habits that contribute to infidelity.
— Tray Kearney
Kearney, a victim of infidelity, is passionate about this call to action and the movement. She says the eradication starts with women, as they have the power to change the world by simply saying “no” to someone else's significant other.
“Infidelity is an epidemic that affects all of us. It does not discriminate, when one woman hurts we are all hurt. We are the answer to our own problem. If we decide to honor, guard, and respect each other’s relationships men would have no one to be unfaithful with. It’s not them at this point it's us. We have to be our own rescue.”
- Tray Kearney, Certified Relationship Coach/Healing Agent
Through her personal online platform, Kearney expresses cheating as a form of abuse and notes that women who are intimate with someone else’s significant other are considered abusers. If the couple has children, Kearney says the ‘side chick’ is considered a child abuser.
For more information about and to sign the pledge, visit www.traykearney.com.
ABOUT TRAY KEARNEY
Tray Kearney is a servant leader whose assignment is to help others heal from matters of the heart. She is known for her method of helping others heal through her transparency and truth. Her testimony of going through the storm of infidelity on both sides of not only being the offender but also the recipient of betrayal gives men and women the safe haven they need to be transparent and honest with themselves without judgment.
Tray states “I’m not here to judge you, I used to be you”. Her motto is we have all fallen short of the mark. Tray feels as though she is equipped and ready for an assignment such as this not only from her life experience but also from the investments she has and continues to put into herself for spiritual growth and personal development through several different courses, mentors, and coaching programs.
These resources give her not only the tools to complete the task but as she pours she is continually being poured into it. She believes you cannot pour from an empty cup. Tray’s formula is truth + transparency = Healing. Tray is here for those who are ready to heal. She is ready to walk with you hand in hand on your journey of healing.
