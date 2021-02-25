3 Rivers Biotech’s Genie Lab Now Open for Business
Genetics Centre of Excellence (Genie Lab) Commences Commercial Operations with Virus/Pathogen Testing and Genetic Fingerprinting for the Cannabis IndustryVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3 Rivers Biotech Ltd. (“3 Rivers”) today announced the opening of its Genetic Centre of Excellence (“Genie Lab”). This facility provides genetic fingerprinting, as well as tests for pathogenic viruses and fungi specific to cannabis and hemp. Bookings for sample kits and testing are now available, with sample intake commencing March 15th, 2021.
One of the most effective ways of increasing product quality and facility yield is to ensure that the starting materials (mothers, seeds, or clones) are vigorous and free from disease. To address this concern, Genie Lab has developed a proprietary suite of testing services that will diagnose plant health. If any disease is present, remediation can be achieved through the tissue culture and micropropagation services offered by 3 Rivers, resulting in true Generation Zero starting materials. Once restored back to an optimal state of health and expression (cannabinoid/terpene profiles), ongoing micropropagation and genetic fingerprinting services allow for a certified, virus-free, disease-free, and ID-verified product every time at price points that are competitive with or below traditional propagation.
Dr. Jack Munz, Head of Operations at Genie Labs stated, “Pathogens have a very significant and quantifiably negative impact on the economic returns of grow operations. These pathogens are also much more prevalent in cannabis than most people realize. Random testing of over 50 cannabis cultivars in active production showed the presence of known pathogenic viruses in over 80% of samples, including Hop Latent Viroid. Rapid and frequent testing, combined with remedial action, such as plant tissue culture-based clean-up, will be critical to overcoming this impact. With the Genie Lab now open for business, we provide a foundational service for cultivators to improve the quality and yield of their products, thereby mitigating risk and enhancing the economic value of their operations.”
The same virus issues that are hampering the nascent cannabis and hemp industries have been witnessed and remediated in other crops, including strawberry and potato. Through vigilant testing and cleanup/rejuvenation of plant stock through tissue culture, the strawberry and potato industries saw a huge increase in plant growth and yield. These analogous industries give us insight into the economic impact of virus problems in cannabis and hemp, with all the historic evidence pointing to virus-free plants disrupting the status quo, as it did with strawberries, potatoes, sugarcane, and numerous other high-value crops.
3 Rivers has licensed facilities in Canada the U.S., so that samples can easily be received and processed in both markets.
About Genie Lab
Genie Lab is a plant healthcare company that is focused on helping growers across the agricultural industry to accurately determine if they have plants that are suffering from virus and pathogen issues, and if their prized genetics are drifting over time. Our proprietary technology and reach throughout the cannabis, hemp, and agricultural industries gives us great insights into what problems are occurring, and how to remediate those issues.
www.genielabtesting.com
About 3 Rivers
3 Rivers Biotech is a plant biotechnology company specializing in hemp tissue culture to provide premium pathogen-free, pesticide-free, vigorous plants to cultivators and late-stage nurseries across the United States and Internationally. We eliminate the risks and variables of commercial cultivation by providing our customers with stable genetics and vigorous, disease-free clones. Our experienced team, with over 50 million plants supplied and counting, has been focused on perfecting plant propagation for decades. Our partnerships with existing large-scale tissue culture facilities provides us with the ability to scale and ship millions of plants globally. We are not breeders but work with industry-leading breeders to provide our partners with elite genetics across the entire horticultural industry.
www.3riversbiotech.com
Forward Looking Information
This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of 3 Rivers and/or Genie Lab. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.
For more information
Kevin Mehr
3 Rivers Biotech Ltd.
info@3riversbiotech.com