Evan Dombroski, Veteran Photographer, Launches New and Improved Version of Popular Nature Photography Site

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who would like to master the art and science of nature photography can now access a revamped version of a popular photography blog site by field expert Evan Dombroski. The updated site, which made its debut on February 1, has garnered higher-than-anticipated rankings since its release, according to Dombroski.

The newly upgraded website can be found at http://www.evandombroskiphoto.com/. The current version of the website, Version 2.0, features several changes that Dombroski implemented to improve the website’s user experience. Dombroski said he wanted to enhance the site’s Version 1.0 after it achieved several first-page rankings and drew two times the traffic initially expected in 2020.

Dombroski’s updated website offers several tips for becoming a savvier nature photography, based on Dombroski’s firsthand experience in the field. For example, readers can find out which camera brands are the best ones for capturing images in the wild. Dombroski uses the website to highlight the convenient lightweight nature of the popular Nikon D5500. However, he also emphasizes the high-quality images that the iconic Canon 90D is known to produce no matter the weather conditions. Additional camera brands recommended on the site include the highly rated Pentax K-1 Mark II.

The website also offers a rundown on the best techniques for capturing awe-inspiring nature photographs. For instance, Dombroski emphasizes on the website the benefits of using telephoto and wide-angle lenses for capturing landscapes. Meanwhile, telephoto lenses are ideal for capturing detailed photos of plans or animals. Visitors to the website can also learn how to play with various perspectives and make the most of natural light, including the moonlight and sunlight, to give their photos that wow factor every time.

Through the website, aspiring photographers can quickly develop the foundational skills they need to excel as either professional or hobbyist nature photographers during the upcoming spring and summer seasons, according to Evan Dombroski.