5 idle-speed, no-wake zones activated on Suwannee, Santa Fe rivers

There are now five activated idle-speed, no-wake zones on the Suwannee and Santa Fe rivers, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials.

Zone 1 runs from the U.S. 90 Bridge at Ellaville south to the State Road 51 Bridge at Luraville This 39-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 46.25 feet or more above mean sea level at the Ellaville gauge. Today the gauge was at 48.36

Zone 3 runs from Little River Spring to the County Road 340 Bridge at Rock Bluff. This 23-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 23.25 feet at the Branford gauge. Today the gauge was at 23.45.

Zone 6 on the Santa Fe starts at the centerline of the U.S. 27 Bridge downstream to .5 mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge when the river is 23.25 feet or higher on the Fort White gauge. Today that gauge was at 23.29.

Zone 7 runs from .5 mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge, downstream to an unnamed island at 29° 54.527’ N, 82° 46.074’ W. It becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Three Rivers gauge reaches 18.75 feet. Today that gauge was at 19.17.

Zone 8 was activated Feb. 19. It begins at an unnamed island approximately 4.25 miles upstream from the confluence of the Santa Fe and Ichetucknee rivers (coordinates: 29° 54.527’ N, 82° 46.074’ W) and ends at the confluence of the Suwannee and Santa Fe rivers. This includes the Ichetucknee River upstream to the U.S. 27 Bridge. This zone activates when the Three Rivers gauge reaches 16.25 feet. Today, the water level was 19.17 feet.

“The higher water levels can create navigational hazards, such as floating debris, rocks, stumps and shoaling conditions, for unsuspecting boaters,” said Capt. Clay Huff, FWC area supervisor. “We just want people to enjoy the river and be safe.”

The zones will remain activated until the water level recedes below the activation point.

An idle-speed, no-wake zone means a vessel must proceed at a speed no greater than what is required to maintain steerageway and headway. At no time is any vessel required to proceed so slowly that the operator is unable to control it or anything it may be towing.

The other idle-speed, no-wake zone on the Santa Fe, which has not been activated, is:

Zone 5: This zone runs from the Santa Fe River at the River Rise in O’Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the U.S. 27 Bridge when the river is 34.2 feet or higher on the High Springs gauge. Today that gauge was at 32.40.

There are two idle-speed, no-wake zones on the Suwannee River that haven’t been activated as of today. They are:

Zone 2: From the S.R. 51 Bridge at Luraville to Little River Spring. This 18-mile segment becomes an idle-speed, no-wake zone when the Suwannee River reaches 25.25 feet or more at the Branford gauge. Today the gauge was at 23.45.

For more information about the flood zones, call 386-758-0525. To report violations, call 888-404-3922.

To obtain real-time river level information, visit www.mysuwanneeriver.com.