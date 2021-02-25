Coherus Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), announced today that senior management will present at the following investor conferences in March.



41 st Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m. ET

Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1 at 4 p.m. ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 1:15 p.m. ET

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors’ page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

McDavid Stilwell

EVP, Financial Strategy and IR

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

mstilwell@coherus.com

+1 (650) 395-0152



