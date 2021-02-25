Copper Foil Market Worth $10,375.6 Million at 7.9% CAGR by 2028; Booming Demand for Consumer Electronics Worldwide to Ensure Lasting Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

[160 Pages Report] Top players covered in the global copper foil market are ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Doosan Group (South Korea), Tex Technology Inc. (Japan), Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan), RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd. (India), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Metal Corporation (China), SKC (South Korea), American Elements (U.S.), UACJ Foil Corporation (Japan), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global copper foil market size is projected to reach USD 10,375.6 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Copper Foil Market, 2021-2028”, the value of the market stood at USD 5,703.0 million in 2020.





Increasing Smartphone Adoption to Favor Market Growth

Economic growth and development in several countries can be seen in the soaring demand for electronic products, especially smartphones, over the last decade. A 2019 survey by Pew Research Center revealed that over 5 billion people around the globe own mobile devices and more than 50% of these are smartphones. Further, a GSMA report cited by the World Economic Forum in 2019 predicts that by 2025 global smartphone ownership will rise to 79% from the current 60%.

Growing smartphone production will hugely benefit this market because the copper foil is an essential component in any electrical device. It is primarily used in circuit boards, which are installed in all kinds of electrical devices, to send and receive electrical signals. Expanding smartphone ownership will, thus, bolster the prospects of this market.





Key Market Segments

Based on application, the market has been segmented into circuit boards, batteries, electromagnetic shielding, and others. In 2020, the electromagnetic shielding segment held a share of 9.7% in the global market and a share of 7.3% in the China market.

On the basis of geography, the market has been grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/copper-foil-market-104925





Highlights of the Report

The report presents an exhaustive analysis of the market drivers, trends, and constraints, along with a comprehensive examination of the regional prospects and upcoming investment pockets for the market. In addition to this, the report offers detailed profiling and study of key market players and their strategies, as well as provides a granular evaluation of all market segments.





Major Driving Factor

Germ-fighting Capacity of Copper to Boost the Market amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has created widespread disruptions in the global supply chains of raw materials, including metals and minerals, such as copper, silver, and gold. However, the copper foil market growth is unlikely to get hit by the pandemic in any major way because copper is known to possess excellent pathogen-fighting properties, which will prove beneficial in battling the coronavirus. For example, according to a microbiologist at Durham University, UK, copper releases reactive ions when it comes in contact with a germ, destroying its exterior and impacting its genetic structure.

Another researcher at the University of Arizona states that copper can displace metal ions found in the proteins of most pathogens and destroy or inhibit their production. These capabilities of copper have surged the demand for copper foil sheets and other coverings in the healthcare industry to fight COVID and contain its spread in medical facilities.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Copper Foil Market are:

ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Doosan Group (South Korea)

Tex Technology Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd. (India)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shanghai Metal Corporation (China)

SKC (South Korea)

American Elements (U.S.)

UACJ Foil Corporation (Japan)





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/copper-foil-market-104925





Top Regional Insights

Strong Manufacturing Infrastructure in China to Brighten the Asia Pacific Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the copper foil market share during the forecast period, supported by the strong and growing manufacturing infrastructure and technologies of China in the electronics domain. Moreover, increasing smartphone penetration in India and the widespread deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) in China will also produce highly lucrative opportunities for market players. In 2019, the region’s market size stood at USD 3,622.1 million.

In North America, favorable policies and active private sector initiatives to expand and strengthen charging infrastructure are anticipated to skyrocket the demand for copper foil. On the other hand, the market in Europe will be driven by the rapid advancements in energy storage technologies, where copper plays a critical role.





Competitive Landscape

Expansion of Geographic Presence to be the Dominant Strategy for Key Players

The Asia Pacific region is home to a large number of electrical component manufacturing companies and these organizations are currently shaping the competitive dynamics of this market. To bolster their presence in the international arena, these players are aggressively establishing operations across geographies, especially in Europe and North America, where economic systems are highly digitized.





Key Industry Developments:

November 2020: Doosan Solus announced the commencement of production of battery copper foil at its plant in Hungary, constructed in 2019. The company aims at expanding the plant’s current capacity of 10,000 tons to 75,000 tons to meet the surging demand in Europe.

Doosan Solus announced the commencement of production of battery copper foil at its plant in Hungary, constructed in 2019. The company aims at expanding the plant’s current capacity of 10,000 tons to 75,000 tons to meet the surging demand in Europe. June 2019: Mitsui Mining & Smelting successfully increased the production capacity of its plant in Taiwan, where the company will be producing its flagship VSP® copper foil for high-frequency circuit boards.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/copper-foil-market-104925





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Copper Foil Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Copper Foil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application Circuit Boards Batteries Electromagnetic Shielding Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/copper-foil-market-104925





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Copper Wire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Beryllium Copper wire, Copper Alloy wire, Copper Clad Aluminium wire, Copper Clad Steel wire, Copper Nickel & Nickel Plated Copper wire , Titanium Clad Copper wire), By End Use Industries (Construction, Motors, Transformers & power generation, Aerospace & defence, Petrochemical and nuclear, medical industries) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Aluminum Foil Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Packaging {Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others}Insulation, Technical, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Steel Wire Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, and Alloy Steel), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Energy, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Magnesium Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Aluminum Alloying, Die Casting, Desulfurization, Metal Reduction, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™