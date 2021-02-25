Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the Covid-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research

The Logistics industry in the UAE is one of the top 5 logistics markets in the world, given the favourable location of UAE at the intersection of Asia, Africa & Europe.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etihad Cargo has outlined its plans to focus on COVID-19 focused services, setting up a dedicated COVID-19 distribution team in anticipation of a vaccine for the virus. Its new specialized pharma and healthcare product PharmaLife, will focus on key gateways including Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, Chicago, Paris, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hyderabad, London, Milan, Melbourne, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

Amazon.ae announced that it has launched International Shopping Experience, delivering items from the UAE to Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. The delivery includes import fees along with customs clearance managed by Amazon’s couriers. The move acts as a strong fillip to the growth of e-commerce across the Middle Eastern region.

In a historic step for global trade, the UAE and Israel agreed to normalize relations in mid-August 2020 and signed a normalization agreement in September. In October, a ship carrying cargo from the UAE, docked at an Israel’s Haifa Port. The ship will bring cargo from the UAE to Israel on a weekly basis.





Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic impacted overall supply chain operations in the UAE, with road freight due to sealing of borders and air freight due to flight cancellation being the major sufferers. Moreover, companies have been struggling with employee infections and have been forced to move to a remote working setup, at least for the non-operational staff. The industry is gradually recovering from the transport restrictions. Going forward, pharmaceutical logistics will play an important part in distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is ready and is hence expected to lead vertical market growth in the future. The demand for essentials and daily usage consumer products went up during the lockdown period, and is expected to continue to grow, as the retail segment looks to be the highest contributing vertical to logistics in the UAE.

Freight Forwarding is expected to be Lead Contributor: While the UAE Logistics industry is composed of different service segments such as Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Express Delivery and Value Added Services, it is the Freight Forwarding Segment that is expected to continue being the leading segment in the future. Express market segment is identified to grow at the fastest pace, due to growth in e-commerce deliveries and companies.

Technological Advancement to Drive Growth: Government Initiatives such as Dubai IoT Strategy, Dubai Block Chain Strategy, Introductions of drones for last-mile delivery, UAE National AI Program, Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai 3D printing Strategy, Dubai Data Initiatives and National Innovation Strategy will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing market of UAE.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in UAE in Transportation, Warehousing, 3PL, International Express, Domestic Express, Automotive, Pharma, Oil and Gas and Retail Logistics" observe that the UAE Logistics Market is expected to grow at a decent pace, backed by upcoming new businesses in the country along with the favorable position of the country as a logistics and trans-shipment hub globally. The Logistics Market in UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2025, in terms of revenues. The rescheduled Expo 2020 would also play a part in growth of the industry during the early period.

Key Target Audience:-

3PL Logistics Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Companies

Oil & Gas Companies

Retail Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical: 2015 to 2019

Future: 2019 to 2025

Companies Mentioned:-

Kuehne + Nagel

Agility

Emirates Post

Al-Futtaim Logistics

DB Schenker

DHL

FedEx Express

UPS

Allied Transport

Freightworks

Zajel Courier Services

Time Express

Bollore Logistics

Danzas AEI

Mohebi Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Tristar

Gulf Agency Company

CEVA Logistics

ATS

Skynet

Sky Express

Avalon General Land Transport

GSL (Global Shipping and Logistics)

RSA Global

Roadlink Transport

Al Mujarad Transport

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

UAE Logistics Industry Overview

UAE Logistics Industry Market Size by Sub-Service, 2015-2025

UAE Logistics Industry Market Size by Vertical, 2015-2025

UAE Logistics Sub-Service Market Segmentation by End User Verticals, 2019-2025

UAE Warehousing Market Segmentation by Type of Warehouses, 2019

Competitive Landscape including Major Players in each Service Segment, 2019

Competitive Landscape including Major Players in each Vertical Segment, 2019

Cross-Comparison of Major Freight Forwarding and Express Players, 2019

Company Profiles of Major Players in each Segment

Major Trade Lanes for Land Freight, Sea Freight, Air Freight and International Express, 2019

Pricing Analysis for Major Players by Service Mix, 2019

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Logistics industry in the UAE

Related Reports:-

Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – Warehousing Automation and Investment within Transport Infrastructure to Drive Market Revenue

Competition Benchmarking of Top Logistics Players in KSA in Transportation, Warehousing, 3PL, International Express, Domestic Express, Automotive, Pharma, Oil and Gas and Retail Logistics

Saudi Arabia Automotive & Spare Parts Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Lifting of Ban on Female Drivers and Growing Aftermarket for Spare Parts to Influence Market Growth

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook to 2025: Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs and Government Support to Healthcare Will Drive Market Growth

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Ankur@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249