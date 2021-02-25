Pulse Oximeters Market to Grow at 6.7% and Reach USD 2,657.6 Million by 2025; Masimo Radius’ Clearance for Wireless Oximeters Will Boost the Market, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report are Omron Healthcare, Inc., Philips Benelux, General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC), Masimo, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Vyaire Medical, Opto Circuits India Ltd., Medtronic, Nonin Medical, Inc and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pulse Oximeter Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to increasing usage clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market is likely to reach US$ 2,657.6 Mn by the end of 2025. Fortune Business Insights states that the market was valued at US$ 1,587.3 Mn in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period.

Masimo’s Approval for Radius PPG to Trigger Growth

In 2019, Masimo received clearance for its latest pulse oximeter. The ‘Radius PPG’ was approved by the FDA after establishing efficient results through clinical trials. The Radius PPG represents a significant breakthrough in the healthcare industry, particularly for the diagnosis and study of oxygen levels in the blood. The wireless ability allows users to move freely even when they are being examined with the device.

Masimo’s wireless oximeter has gained huge popularity owing to its wireless functions and it is likely that the global pulse oximeters market will benefit from the subsequently rising demand for the Radius PPG. Radius’ ability to display blood oxygen values on external third party display devices, in addition to Masimo’s inbred host display devices are likely to boost the growth of the global market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pulse-oximeters-market-100528





iHealth’s Wristworn Pulse Oximeter to Witness Massive Demand

iHealth’s wrist-worn pulse oximeter’s wide end user coverage can be attributed to its clinical efficacy and most importantly, its ease of use. The device is available on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and the ease of availability for iHealth’s latest device is a leading factor that has contributed to the growth of the global market.

The device can continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation levels along with the pulse rate, both within a short span of time. The device is integrated with a LED display that shows the oxygen saturation readings. The device operated through the emission of infrared light onto the blood vessels of the fingertip. The device has won over many users and the increasing demand has led to the distribution on online retail chains as well as offline stores. iHealth’s latest device is likely to boost the global pulse oximeter market in the forthcoming years.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pulse-oximeters-market-100528





Masimo and Mindray Announce Partnership to Extend Sales Outside the US

In May 2019, Masimo and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics announced that they have reached an agreement to extend the distribution of Masimo’s devices. Through this agreement, Mindray will offer sales and distribution options in countries other than the United States. The increasing demand for Masimo’s wrist-worn pulse oximeters has triggered this agreement, which in turn is likely to favor growth of the global market in the forthcoming years.

The report profiles several companies operating in the market and studies their growth strategies with regards to product launches and strategic collaborations. This is intended at evaluating the impact of these strategies on the overall market.





Quick Buy Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100528





Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Benelux

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Masimo

Messe Düsseldorf GmbH

Vyaire Medical

Opto Circuits India Ltd.

Medtronic

Nonin Medical, Inc.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pulse-oximeters-market-100528





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeters Prevalence of major pulmonary diseases, in key countries, 2018 Key Industry Trends New Product Launches

Global Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fingertip Oximeters Tabletop Oximeters Handheld Oximeters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Healthcare Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pulse-oximeters-market-100528





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Nebulizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Equipment Financing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wound Closure Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



