2Checkout’s Affiliate Network Leading mThink Blue Book in Digital Goods Seven Years Running

The Avangate Affiliate Network ranks fifth among best cost-per-sale affiliate networks overall

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that its Avangate Affiliate Network has been named the Top Network for Digital Goods by mThink Blue Book, for seven years in a row. 2Checkout’s network also ranked fifth on the world’s Best Cost Per Sale (CPS) Affiliate Networks.



The mThink Blue Book survey is compiled based on votes from more than 20,000 performance marketing professionals, as well as 150,000 data points and months of research. Ranked companies are industry leaders that provide superior customer service, professionalism, and consistent ROI. Winners are chosen based on reputation, influence, clientele, popularity, and scale. Throughout the survey, nearly 400 networks are considered for the top-20 listing.

Avangate is once again recognized by the annual mThink Blue Book, maintaining its position as the top Network for Digital Goods for seven years consecutively. Being the most popular choice for thousands of advertisers and industry leaders, this recognition further validates that the platform’s power consists of the right tools that both affiliates and merchants need in order to successfully accelerate their online sales of digital goods and sales.

As the leading affiliate network for software and digital goods, 2Checkout's Avangate network features over 24,000 different software and digital products, promoted by a strong network of over 53,000 affiliates. By including flexible promotion offerings and actively coaching affiliates on effective sales strategies, 2Checkout helps both affiliates and merchants benefit from its network. Affiliate marketing generated, on average, 24% of revenue for merchants using the Avangate Affiliate Network in the first part 2020, up 1% since 2019.

“It’s an honor for us to be recognized once again as the best digital goods affiliate network, for seven years in a row. 2Checkout’s Avangate Affiliate Network continues to support merchants and affiliates in their sales journey, with innovative tools and best-in-class support. Being recognized by experts helps us build further a strong reputation in the affiliate community,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, Global Vice President of Digital Business at Verifone.

To view the mThink ranking, please visit the Top 20 Affiliate (CPS) Networks 2021 dedicated page.

To learn more about how 2Checkout can grow your software and SaaS sales via the affiliates channel, read an overview of the Avangate Affiliate Network.

About mThink, Blue Book Survey

mThink is the online publishing division of mThinkDigital, a leading interactive marketing services agency focused on digital strategy, content marketing, customer acquisition, e-commerce and thought leadership. The Blue Book is an annual ranking of the Top 20 cost-per-sale (CPS) and cost-per-acquisition (CPA) networks worldwide, informed by a four-months-long industry-wide survey, input from a Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts, as well as the result of over 20,000 publishers, advertisers, and industry experts being individually surveyed with some 500 networks included in the evaluation process.

For more details, please visit: https://mthink.com/about-bluebook/

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com.

