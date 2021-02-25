Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chats at Upcoming March 2021 Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will participate in fireside chats at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference and Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference which are being held in March 2021.

Fireside Chat Details:
Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: March 9th
Webcast: A webcast of this event will be available starting at 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9th, at (click here), as well as on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, with an archive available for 90 days.
   
Event: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Time and Date: 3:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 17th  
Webcast: A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at (click here), as well as on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.

Contacts:

  Tom McHugh
  Chief Financial Officer
  Phone: (636) 449-1843
  Email: tmchugh@avadel.com
   
  Tim McCarthy
  LifeSci Advisors, LLC
  Phone: (212) 915-2564
  Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com

