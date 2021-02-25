Livestock Monitoring and Identification Market to Reach USD 3,690.4 Million by 2027; Enlargement of Cattle Industry to Fortify Industry, states Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: HerdX, Inc., Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd, infsoft GmbH, Zee Tags Ltd., Quantified AG, AllflexBouMatic, Connecterra B.V., ID Tech Solutions Private Limited, Shearwell Australia, Y-Tex Corporation, Dairymaster, GEA Group, DeLaval Inc., CowManager B.V., Valley Agricultural Software, Inc., Cainthus, Lely International N.V.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global livestock monitoring and identification market size are expected to reach USD 3,690.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The implementation of effective hardware solutions by governments, including neck/collar tags, RFID tags, injectable tags, and others will aid the development of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Livestock Monitoring and Identification Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-use (Dairy Farm, Beef Farm, Sheep Farm, Deer Farm, and Goat and Pig Farm), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,545.0 million in 2019.

The report on the livestock monitoring and identification market include:

An insightful analysis of the market

Fundamental market trends and drivers

Evolving industry developments

Wide-ranging data about eminent players

Competitive landscape

COVID-19 impact

Market Driver :

Rising Cases of Animal Diseases to Spur Demand for Livestock Monitoring and Identification Solutions

The rising population has led to a heavy demand for meat and livestock. The cattle industry's ongoing expansion will subsequently create lucrative opportunities for livestock monitoring in the forthcoming years. However, the threats from pathogens, coupled with the ever-changing environment, have resulted in disease outbreaks in the livestock industry. The increasing number of heat stress, floods, and drought events will further result in the spread of new diseases, emerging as macro-parasites and vector-borne diseases. For instance, in June 2019, farmers and livestock keepers across Asia witnessed the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) that forced them to slaughter millions of pigs. Besides, the rising environmental concerns in various countries will constrict the livestock monitoring and identification market growth in the foreseeable future.

Spike in COVID Cases to Dampen Business Development

The COVID-19 crisis has reduced the demand for animal products, especially meat and dairy products, across the globe. The restriction imposed by the governments has severely affected the global hotel and catering business, hence dampening market growth. However, new initiatives by governments and private organizations favoring animal health and welfare can simultaneously improve the market prospects in the foreseeable future. For instance, by January 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) would not approve metal or other ear tags that do not contain RFID components for animal tracing.





Competitive Landscape :

Adoption of Key Strategies by Industry Players to Consolidate Business

The market is presently controlled by Zee Tags Ltd. (Datamars), Quantified AG, Allflex (SCR Engineers Ltd.), ID Tech Solutions Private Limited, Shearwell Australia, AEG ID (AB Electrolux), and others. Numerous companies are introducing innovative ways to enhance their product offerings. Moreover, prominent players are adopting strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and others to strengthen their global market presence.

Regional Analysis :

High Consumption of Dairy Products to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a considerable livestock monitoring and identification market share during the forecast period due to milk and beef consumption in the region. The government mandates and interstate livestock exchange regulations are expected to contribute positively to the market's growth. The launch of innovative technologies to cater to the demand for fast-moving animal and dairy products will spur opportunities for the market. The increasing population growth in India, South Korea, and others will augur well for the market. Europe is expected to observe a significant growth rate due to meat and dairy products in France, the UK, and Italy. According to European Union, the EU meat market will be accompanied by higher global demand over 2030, leading to higher exports and reaching 4.7mt in 2030 from 4.35mt in 2017.





Industry Development :

September 2018: Allflex (SCR Engineers Ltd.), one of the leading electronic identification solution providers, announced Agrident GmbH, an agricultural company based in Germany, to expand its footprints in the global animal management systems and process control industry.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Global Market for Livestock Monitoring and Identification:

HerdX, Inc. (Boerne, Texas)

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd. (Afikim, Israel)

infsoft GmbH (Ingolstadt, Germany)

Zee Tags Ltd. (Datamars) (Auckland, New Zealand)

Quantified AG (Nebraska, United States)

Allflex (SCR Engineers Ltd.) (Texas, United States)

BouMatic (Madison, Wisconsin)

Connecterra B.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

ID Tech Solutions Private Limited (Haryana, India)

Shearwell Australia (East Bendigo, Australia)

Y-Tex Corporation (Wyoming, United States)

Dairymaster (County Kerry, Ireland)

GEA Group (Düsseldorf, Germany)

DeLaval Inc. (County Kerry, Ireland)

CowManager B.V. (Harmelen, Netherlands)

Valley Agricultural Software, Inc. (California, United States)

Cainthus (Dublin, Ireland)

Lely International N.V. (Maassluis, the Netherlands)





