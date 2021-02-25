Meet animals and experience adventure through the stories in ‘Ralphie And Friends’

Barbara Tufford shares life from a dog’s perspective in her new children’s book

/EIN News/ -- CROSSVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Written as a dog thriller from a pooch’s perspective, “Ralphie And Friends” (published by AuthorHouse) by Barbara Tufford contains four short stories with “fun, adventure and laughter.” The book is the first in a planned multi-title series for children.

Ralphie and his friends are little thrill seekers. They travel not just all over the world, but out of it too, with the last story taking place partly on a planet called Rayon. In the tales, Ralphie learns lessons, plays with friends, investigates mysteries and gets help from his friends. To help children think about the deeper meaning of the adventures, Tufford offers an author’s note after some stories.

Knowing that many people deal with hustle and bustle and uncertainty, Tufford wants her book to offer some relaxation. She says, “I am hoping people will be able to forget everything and only want to wrap themselves around Ralphie’s Adventures, even just for a short time.”

About the Author

Barbara Tufford was born in Champaign, Illinois. She was brought up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, until the age of 23. She then moved to Tennessee and called it home for over 40 years. Jobs would take her to other states through the years but now retired, her roots are happily bound in Tennessee. She’s traveled a lot through the United States and even got the chance to travel to Japan. For her poetry she received a Laureate Certificated December 11th of 2002 and had two poems published in the International Library of Poetry: “Thoughts” and “Keepsake.” She also has poems published under Barbara Jackson. Jackson was Barbara’s late husband.

