Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQDNX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



The investigation focuses on whether Infinity Q issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Infinity Q recently announced that its Chief Investment Officer had made changes to the methodology used for valuing assets held by the fund and that "it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value." Infinity Q sought to suspend redemptions, which the Wall Street Journal notes "suggests severe problems at the firm.”

