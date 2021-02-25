IMVT INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immunovant, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Immunovant, Inc. (“Immunovant” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT) from October 2, 2019 through February 1, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401’s prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 2, 2021, Immunovant issued a press release “announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401.” Immunovant disclosed that it “has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low-density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients” and “[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in [WAIHA], in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program.”

On this news, Immunovant’s stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Immunovant securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/immunovantinc-imvt-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-365/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

