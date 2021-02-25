Coastline College Celebrates A Virtual Groundbreaking of New Innovative Student Services Building

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College will host a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the college’s new state-of-the-art Student Services Building, Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. The event can be viewed on the College’s Facebook page LIVE at https://www.facebook.com/CoastlineCollege.

Coastline is one of the most innovative colleges in the United States that is deeply committed to academic excellence and student success. Through innovation, technology, and education, Coastline has been a leader in online education and distance learning. Coastline began as a “College Beyond Walls” since opening in 1976 and has provided high quality educational opportunities where its students live and work, while providing outstanding support for those students at a distance. Today, Coastline consists of 4 beautiful campuses located throughout Orange County, including one of those digital, and upon completion by the fall of 2022, the college will have a new Student Services Center in Fountain Valley to replace the existing Student Services facility which was completed in 1983.

This unique new two-story 53,000 square-foot Student Center complex and architecture, inspired by the innovative and award-winning Orange County Westgroup Designs, will share a new identity throughout the greater Orange County community, with its a prominent location in Fountain Valley when it is completed. During the planning process, considerable effort was made to maximize collaboration and inclusiveness. Both floors are designed to encourage departmental interaction, maximizing efficiency by leveraging adjacencies and sharing staff, technology, and amenities. This intentional flexibility further serves to “future proof” the building, providing adaptability to accommodate the ebb and flow of departments as student program needs, workplace strategies, and technology continue to evolve.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from the Coast Community College District Board of Trustees and Chancellor John Weispfenning for this new Student Services Center. We are especially grateful to the voters of Orange County who supported Measure M. As a gateway building, this state-of-the-art Center will provide students, members of the college community and visitors, with a strong sense they are entering a student-centered innovative campus.” Dr. Loretta Adrian, PhD., President of Coastline College

The new Student Services Center will become a signature building, organized to promote a welcoming access to a one-stop shop and home, providing students with valuable personalized services and counseling. The carefully designed building was developed to help both students as well as faculty and staff in fulfilling the college’s vision and mission of student success. From the moment students enter the building, they will be served in important ways to establish connections along their academic journey towards completion and pursuit of their education and career goals. Students and the surrounding community will find a comprehensive program and information center. The complex will provide a multitude of student services such as, counseling, financial aid, veteran’s resource center, food pantry, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) military and contract education, distance learning, college bookstore, Student Life and Public Safety, housing admissions and records, and business services.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and

