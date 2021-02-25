Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,982 in the last 365 days.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. To Hold Webcast On Updated Feasibility Study Feb 25/21, 5:30am Pacific Time

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) will be holding a webcast to discuss the results of the recently announced Updated Feasibility Study (News Release dated Feb 24, 2021 at www.sabinagoldsilver.com).

The Company will be holding a webcast on February 25, 2021 at 5:30am Pacific time.

Webcast Information
Webcast URL:     https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1437000&tp_key=0e134cc6ac

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that will product ~223,000 ounces a year for ~15 years, with production of 287,000 oz Au, years 1-5 (peak production Year 3 of 312,000 oz Au), with a rapid payback of 2.3 years. At a US$1,600 gold price, the project delivers a post tax IRR of ~28% and NPV5% of C$1.1B. At recent spot (US$1,800), the project delivers a post tax IRR of 31.3% and NPV of C$1.3B.

The Project received its final major authorization on June 25, 2020 and is now in receipt of all major permits and authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

For further information please contact:

          Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications:   1 888 648-4218  
      nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com  
         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. To Hold Webcast On Updated Feasibility Study Feb 25/21, 5:30am Pacific Time

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.