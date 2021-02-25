Astra Energy Inc. Expands Executive Team and Advisory Board to Advance Key Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is a waste-to-energy project developer/operator and technology acquisition company that is steadfastly focused on providing a sustainable source of clean and renewable energy to support growing global demands. In this time of immense growth, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of multiple experienced professionals to its evolving executive and advisory team.

Dan Claycamp – Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Daniel Claycamp is pivotal to the innovative growth of Astra, contributing over 34 years' experience providing executive management for engineering, construction, environmental and operational activities for several food-grade grain milling, food processing, biofuels, hemp and cannabis facilities. Claycamp has also successfully managed greenfield projects in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky from concept design, engineering and construction to operational cashflow.

Mr. Claycamp is a graduate of Kansas State University, with a Bachelor of Science in milling science and management. He has held senior management positions at top milling companies including Quaker Oats, Bunge, SEMO Milling, Didion Milling and United Maize.

Claycamp is an expert in reviewing and identifying opportunities for process improvements on proposed and current technologies in renewable sustainable energy, biofuels, food manufacturing and biotechnology. He has worked with the largest renewable energy and biofuels contractors, Fagen Incorporated and ICM, respectively, on past biofuels projects.

Claycamp has successfully managed and directed teams to execute pathways for successful third-party accreditations, licenses, permits and compliance with governing agencies like the FDA, USDA, EPA, ESSA, OSHA, FSMA, SQF and BRC in the food and biofuel industries. He has managed and developed supply chain platforms, from suppliers to customers, that have met and exceeded company visions, goals and objectives – all with a focus on sustainability.

Additionally, Claycamp has been a member of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, Illinois Corn Growers and Marketing Board, International Association of Operative Millers and the national Renewable Fuels Association and is currently a board member for Greenspot Biomedical, located in Peru.

“Mr. Claycamp brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth. His involvement in Astra will support the Company in advancing exciting opportunities and delivering on large and sustainable sources of clean energy projects to expanding global markets,” stated Kermit Harris, president of Astra Energy Inc.

Rachel Boulds – Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Rachel Boulds comes to Astra Energy with 20 years of significant financial executive experience as both a CFO and a CPA. She is the independent owner of an accounting services firm and is acting CFO to multiple successful companies, including The OLB Group and Starco Brands Inc.

Boulds holds a Bachelor of Science accounting degree from San Jose State University and is licensed as a CPA in the state of Utah.

“Ms. Boulds’ experience and strong financial background will serve the Company well as we transition the business from startup into operations and project development,” Harris commented.

Heidi Thomasen – Corporate Communications Officer

Ms. Heidi Thomasen will be instrumental in driving the dialogue that will help the Company’s leadership team communicate the progress and value of Astra as it moves forward. She will oversee internal and external communications, assist in developing an ambitious brand strategy, and manage public relations.

With over 15 years of experience assisting in the growth and success of several small startups in the health industry, Thomasen will effectively execute on the Company’s corporate communication priorities and values.

As Astra Energy Inc. becomes an essential contributor and collaborator in the waste-to-fuel market, Thomasen’s assistance in building a trusted brand in the sector and in the eyes of the Company’s investors will be critical to the Company’s future success.

Grant Mitchell – Advisory Board

Dr. Grant Mitchell is welcomed to the advisory board, where he will draw on his broad range of experience and expertise, playing a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions. He is a physician, entrepreneur and seasoned executive across multiple industries including biotech,

fintech, agriculture and retail.

Dr. Mitchell holds a B.A. in economics from New York University, an M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

He joined the highly regarded management firm McKinsey and Company as a consultant in their Silicon Valley office with a focus on biotechnology, moving to their London office to help integrate machine learning capabilities across the firm globally. There, he led teams that pioneered the use of big data in multiple industries, from real-world evidence and clinical trial design to professional sports injury prediction. Following Dr. Mitchell's career at McKinsey and Company he launched Primordia Biosciences, the largest producer of hemp-derived cannabinoids in California.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is an emerging leader in the acquisition and development of technology, as well as a project developer and operator in the waste-to-energy project sector.

Projects will be dedicated to providing sustainable waste and energy solutions and will safely convert millions of tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into valuable clean, renewable biofuels, biodiesel and jet fuel.

The Company will provide comprehensive material management services to communities seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. The systems used in the power facilities will greatly reduce or eliminate methane emissions from landfills, as well as reduce reliance on imported fuels by replacing them with biofuels made from agricultural products.

Additionally, Astra will create a valued intellectual property portfolio by way of securing global licenses for co-developing technologies that can convert multiple waste streams into renewable fuel sources more efficiently and at a considerably lower cost.

For further information about Astra Energy Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.astrarenewables.com .

