LucidLink Wins—Again—Cloud Storage Product of the Year 2020 by TechTarget’s Storage Magazine and Search Storage

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco, CA – February 25, 2020 - LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, today announced that it has won gold—again. For the second year in a row, it is recognized by TechTarget's Storage Magazine and SearchStorage as Cloud Storage Product of the Year.

LucidLink Filespaces, a shared global namespace, works like a standard NAS but reduces latency as primary file data is hosted in the cloud. LucidLink competed against finalists HPE, IBM cloud storage pioneer Nasuni, and 2019 silver winner Hammerspace, none of which finished in the top three this year. The pandemic seemed to accelerate cloud storage adoption in 2020, perhaps more than any other storage Products of the Year category.

“We always posited that if customers could consolidate data on affordable, scalable cloud storage without sacrificing edge performance, they'd adopt this approach. Especially if they could connect from anywhere and use it like a local drive," said Peter Thompson, co-founder, and CEO, LucidLink. "After the pandemic created an overnight remote workforce, many of our customers have completely replaced their on-prem, high-performance NAS filers, and love the results."

According to Search Storage, TechTarget, LucidLink drew exceptionally high scores from our judges for ease of integration and performance, with no clear weak spots. One judge stated, "LucidLink is attacking a serious problem with cloud-based file access in a hybrid multi-cloud environment. Its work on latency reduction for remote access, in particular, is differentiated and compelling."

LucidLink has enabled several customers to quickly adapt to working remotely by providing fast access to data from anywhere. As noted by one customer, WebMD, "Since our entire production team is working remotely, LucidLink has allowed us to get back up to speed and continue to output high-quality productions. It has helped us become more efficient than ever, even as we increase the number of programs we produce," said Zachary Bennett, Director of Operations, WebMD.

"Lucidlink helped us seamlessly transition from our local NAS workflow to a cloud-based workflow. There is no way we would have been able to keep up with our volume of work without it," continued Bennett. "We will never go back to using just a local NAS. LucidLink's Cloud NAS solution puts us ahead of the game."

LucidLink cloud-native NAS solution is ideal for organizations that would like to take advantage of cloud storage economics and utilize it for applications, file systems, and high-performance workloads. LucidLink leverages cloud-based storage with the functionality you expect from an on-premises hardware NAS – only better.

The 2020 TechTarget awards were judged by the editorial their staff, in conjunction with industry experts, analysts, and consultants. Judges evaluated products based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value.

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

