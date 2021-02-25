BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 PLACIDITY Trial of BXCL501 for the Treatment of Delirium Related Agitation

Topline results are expected in Q1 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced the initiation of the Phase 2 PLACIDITY trial of BXCL501, the Company’s investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine (“Dex”), for the treatment of delirium related agitation.



“The initiation of PLACIDITY marks an important milestone in our efforts to showcase BXCL501’s ability to calm patients struggling with delirium related agitation, our fifth potential indication for this candidate,” commented Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel. “Treating agitation associated with delirium remains a challenge for healthcare workers and patients as there are no FDA-approved therapies and off-label treatments are suboptimal, resulting in serious medical complications and extended hospital stays. We believe BXCL501, if approved, would be a welcomed therapy option for the approximately 4 million U.S. patients suffering from delirium related agitation annually, and we look forward to reporting topline results in the first quarter of 2022. Moreover, since delirium occurs across treatment settings within a hospital, this potential indication would be synergistic with the commercial infrastructure we are currently building to support our first New Drug Application.”

The PLACIDITY trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, ascending dose-finding, adaptive Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of BXCL501 in intensive care unit adult patients experiencing delirium related agitation, including COVID-19 patients. Approximately 20 patients will be randomized into each sequential ascending dose cohort of BXCL501 (starting doses of 120 ug, 180 ug, 240 ug, or 300 ug), or matching placebos to determine an optimal starting dose that could effectively and safely reduce agitation. Elderly delirium patients (65 years or older) in these cohorts will receive half the dose. The primary endpoint is the reduction in agitation measured by at least a 2-point drop in the Richmond Agitation Sedation Scale (“RASS”) at two hours post BXCL501 administration. The secondary endpoint is the earliest time at which a 2-point drop is seen in RASS after BXCL501 administration. An exploratory endpoint of this trial will be to determine the overall clinical improvement after drug administration using the Clinical Global Impression – Improvement Scale (“CGI-I”).

About Delirium Related Agitation:

Delirium is a serious condition that occurs in a variety of hospital settings, including frequently in the intensive care unit. This condition may be caused by numerous underlying pathologic processes and disease states. Delirium is known to cause public health burden due to extended hospital stays, medical complications, increased financial costs and increased mortality. Delirium related agitation occurs in the majority of patients with this condition. Agitated patients with delirium are unable to calm themselves, rest or sleep and often self-extubate, remove catheters and IV lines thus complicating overall patient care. With no FDA-approved treatments for this condition, current guidelines recommend sedative medications to maintain a light level of sedation in adult patients, which is frequently not achieved with commonly used therapies. A therapy that quickly and effectively reduces agitation, without causing excessive sedation, is needed to speed up recovery time and improve patient outcomes.

About the Richmond Agitation Sedation Scale (“RASS”)

The most commonly used and recommended instrument for agitation assessment in the ICU is the Richmond Agitation-Sedation Scale (“RASS”). The Richmond Agitation–Sedation Scale was developed in a collaborative effort with practitioners representing critical care physicians, nurses, and pharmacists and its validation and reliability is well documented. RASS is a 10-point scale that ranges from +4 to -5. There are four point levels to assess agitation (+4 to +1), a single point level to denote a calm and alert state (0), and five point levels to assess sedation (-1 to -5). On one end of the RASS score, +4 represents a very combative, violent patient, who is dangerous to the staff. On the other end, -5 represents a patient who is unarousable, with no response to voice or physical stimulation.

About BXCL501

BXCL501 is an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms. BioXcel believes that BXCL501 directly targets a causal agitation mechanism, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical studies across several neuropsychiatric disorders. BXCL501 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia. BXCL501 has been studied in two Phase 3 trials (SERENITY I and II) for the acute treatment of schizophrenia related agitation and bipolar disorder related agitation, respectively, and in a Phase 1b/2 trial (TRANQUILITY) for the acute treatment of dementia related agitation. This product candidate is also currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 trial (RELEASE) for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms and in a Phase 2 trial (PLACIDITY) for the treatment of delirium related agitation..

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

