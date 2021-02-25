VerifyMe Appoints Proven Sales Leader David Sandello as Director of Sales & Business Development of North America

Previously Led Global Sales and Business Development Efforts at De La Rue, a Prestigious Security Printer

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, today announced that David Sandello has joined VerifyMe as Director of Sales and Business Development of North America to focus on expanding VerifyMe’s revenue operations and accelerate growth.



Mr. Sandello brings 15 years of experience building, scaling and leading revenue organizations including new sales and growth through existing account management teams. Most recently and notably he served as the Global Sales Director at De La Rue where he led a team covering the U.S., Europe and Asia. He secured and advanced programs across multiple industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to apparel, wine and spirits, cannabis, agriculture, and electronics industry players producing millions of dollars in contract value with some of the world’s most recognizable brands. He previously held sales and business development positions at INCOPRO, OpSec Security, Entercom and FIBA Technologies.



“Anti-counterfeit, track and trace and brand protection have taken our target markets by storm and we’re experiencing increased demand for our technology solutions accelerate,” said Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Given the size of our addressable markets, it is critical that we establish leadership with experience in scaling revenue operations and David Sandello is a perfect fit to lead that role. Building and leading a revenue organization through all phases of growth is a rare skillset and I couldn’t be more excited to have David help lead VerifyMe through this phase of accelerating growth.”

“I was attracted to VerifyMe because of their 360 degree approach to customers’ needs, combined with the scale of the market opportunity creating an extremely unique position which is very much needed in our space,” added David Sandello. “Counterfeit issues are accelerating across many different industries affecting global brands. VerifyMe’s technology has the ability to combat counterfeits, and help brands protect their name, products and customers. I believe VerifyMe’s is set up for an amazing opportunity to achieve accelerated growth and rapidly scale revenues through new customer acquisition as well as existing customer growth. VerifyMe has already established key partnerships and large reference customers, and I am extremely excited to join the Company at such an exciting phase of growth.”

