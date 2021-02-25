It’s simple to grow, adapt and innovate when you start with the best in-memory database management system

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject ®, developer of the eXtremeDB® embedded database system, is celebrating 20 years and over 30,000,000 deployments world-wide this year. As the first embedded database management system created specifically for real-time embedded systems, eXtremeDB continues to provide unmatched performance, reliability and efficiency.



We feel our greatest accomplishments have not been ours alone, but are reflected in the successes of our customers, so we thought we would let them write most of this release.

“After a stringent review process, we selected eXtremeDB because of its scalability; outstanding performance due to its sharding capability; and our confidence in McObject’s ability to offer a solid support team.” - ViaSat

“Reliability is absolutely critical to our customers, which was one of the key reasons for choosing McObject’s eXtremeDB.” - Sandvine

“It was more than twice as fast as the second-place database.” - Spirent Communications

“eXtremeDB is well-designed to solve the unique development challenges of data management for real-time embedded software.” - Schneider Electric

"eXtremeDB simplifies development and testing, especially in situations where the database must coordinate multiple processes." - nVent

McObject Co-founder and CEO Steve Graves said, “Timely access to data is important to almost every aspect of our daily lives, from making a simple telephone call to surfing the internet to listening to music to watching TV. The success of eXtremeDB in consumer electronics, network and telephony infrastructure, military and aerospace, and industrial control has contributed to tangible improvements in these markets’ systems. Since 2001, our goal has been to provide customers with a database management system that supports their current needs and that evolves to meet future demands.”

CTO and Co-founder Andrei Gorine added, “It’s been exciting to research the latest industry innovations and anticipate future challenges and opportunities to create a few innovations of our own for professional developers. eXtremeDB Active Replication Fabric™ is a great example. Because eXtremeDB was developed specifically for embedded systems, communications between those systems and solving connectivity challenges between systems, was a natural evolution. It’s one of the many unique features that eXtremeDB offers that can’t be found in other commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) database management systems.

Organizations using eXtremeDB reap measurable benefits through higher developer productivity, faster time-to-market, more advanced features and lower manufacturing costs (due to eXtremeDB’s frugal RAM and CPU needs). McObject has been anticipating the needs of intelligent, connected devices with eXtremeDB since 2001, and we look forward to giving our customers a database management “edge” for many years to come.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.



McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.



eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.



For more information, please visit www.mcobject.com .



